Mattia Caruso’s request for life imprisonment for the crime was not accepted: his girlfriend was sentenced to 24 years

The sentence has arrived for Valentina Boscaro, the 31-year-old who put an end to her boyfriend’s life on 25 September 2022 Mattia Caruso with a stab wound to the heart. The prosecutor had asked for a life sentence, as the accused had never shown remorse. But the request was not accepted.

Valentina Boscaro was sentenced to 24 years of imprisonment for charges of crime and defamation. A sentence that disappointed Mattia Caruso’s family, who made their own statements outside the courtroom The Gazzettino.

The punishment is not fair, she fooled everyone as only Satan can do. She is not a woman, she is Satan. For me, she won this case. I feel sorry for the mother and father, we have heart and we are not like them. They have no heart, they didn’t come to us. I’m not angry, my son isn’t coming back anyway.

The crime of Mattia Caruso

Valentina Boscaro ended Mattia Caruso’s life while he was driving the car. She used the knife owned by the same boy, one stabbed straight to the heart, which left him no escape. The 31-year-old tried to pretend that she had been the victim of an attack outside a club, but when cornered by the investigators, she then confessed everything.

She said that Mattia always beat her and forced her to have intercourse because he wanted her to get pregnant. But the 30-year-old’s family immediately denied her words. Mattia’s father said that his son often came home with his children black eyes and full of scratches, after numerous arguments with Valentina. She had tried to convince him several times that he had to leave her, but she was her son deeply in love of that girl.

The prosecutor asked for a life sentence, underlining the cruelty and the coldness of the gesture, but the sentence decided was another: 24 years of imprisonment.