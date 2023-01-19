For the sudden death of the Italian actor Free De Rienzothe pusher who gave him the dose of drugs that cost him his life received one sentence of 8 years of detention. Against the 13 years that the prosecution had requested for the 33-year-old Gambian man who gave him the heroin that caused his death on July 15, 2021 from an overdose.

Mustafa Minte Lamin he is the 33-year-old Gambian drug dealer who sold heroin to the Italian actor, screenwriter and director in 2021. Libero De Rienzo was found lifeless in his home in Rome on July 15, after the alarm raised by his wife.

The hustler was sentenced to 8 years of prison for drug dealing. Sentenced for having sold him the drug that took the life of the actor, one of the most talented on the current national scene, who has left a void that cannot be filled.

The monocratic judge of Rome has decided the sentence to 8 years in prison, against the 13 years requested by the prosecution. The pm Francesco Minisciduring the indictment, said that there is incontrovertible evidence that the Gambian gave him the toxic and impure dose.

The actor was healthy, had no pathologies or other ailments, therefore according to the indictment the death was caused precisely by the heroin taken on that day. However, the man was acquitted of the charge death as a result of another crime.

Libero De Rienzo, the drug dealer convicted of giving the dose that ended the life of the talented actor

The Italian actor was much loved by the public, appreciated by the critics and well liked by his colleagues. He left behind his wife, who raised the alarm, unable to get in touch with him, and two small children.