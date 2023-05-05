The mother who threw her daughter from the balcony in Macerata sentenced to 6 years in prison for fear that she would leave for India with her father

The incident dates back to May of last year. The sentence has come mother who threw his daughter from the balcony in Macerata.

The 41-year-old of Indian descent was sentenced to 6 years’ imprisonmentafter it has been recognized the partial mental defect.

His little girl had only 3 years, when her mother threw her from the third floor balcony of a building located between via Foscolo and via Dante. In a moment of madness, the woman took a kitchen knife while she was at home with her family, she wounded the child in her neck and then left her fall into the void.

She then leaned out the same window, threatening to jump. A compatriot who lived in the same building, after hearing her screams, intervened and managed to stop her. Fortunately, the little girl was quickly rescued and taken to the hospital. Doctors are managed to save herdespite sustained fractures. The charge against the woman was attempted murder.

The younger currently lives with her dad, controlled by social services.

The psychiatric report on the mother who threw her daughter off the balcony

During the trial it emerged that the mother’s actions had been triggered by fear that the little girl left for India with his father. A fear according to the defense, linked to childhood trauma. She should have stayed in Italy for her job as a caregiver, while the little girl should have gone with her dad, a trip decided for health reasons. But at the moment of detachment, the woman is collapsedreacting uncontrollably.

This is what was established by a psychiatric report, according to which the defendant suffers from an illness that his ability to understand and want decreases.

A little while ago the news of the sentencing decision: 6 years’ imprisonment. The prosecution had asked for 8.

Since the day of the incident, the woman has never been released from prison and to date has already served one year in prison.