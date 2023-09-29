At the end of the abbreviated trial, Giuseppe Pedrazzini’s daughter and son-in-law were sentenced to 12 years in prison

Following an abbreviated trial, the daughter and son-in-law of Giuseppe Pedrazzini, the elderly man found dead in a well in Cerrè Marabino in May 2022, were sentenced to 12 years in prison. The reaction of the victim’s relatives.

It ended process linked to the tragic news event linked to the death of Giuseppe Pedrazzini.

The man, a 77-year-old pensioner, was found dead and in an advanced state of decomposition inside an agricultural well located on his property in Cerrè Marabinoa hamlet of Toano, on the Reggio Emilia Apennines.

Silvia Pedrazzinithe victim’s 38-year-old daughter, and her 43-year-old husband Riccardo Guidaat the end of an abbreviated trial, they received the final sentence.

They will have to serve a sentence of 12 years of imprisonmentfor the crimes of aggravated mistreatment, kidnapping, fraud against the State, given that for months they continued to pocket the victim’s pension, and suppression of assistance.

The tragic discovery of Giuseppe Pedrazzini’s body

The facts date back to May 22, 2022when i Carabinierifollowing an inspection of Giuseppe Pedrazzini’s property, they found his body inside an agricultural well.

According to what subsequently emerged, it was the man’s daughter and son-in-law who threw him in there after his death, without communicating the same to the competent bodies, with the aim of continue to pocket his pension.

Also involved in the investigation Marta Ghilardiniwife of Giuseppe, for whom the gup requested and obtained a indictment.

The reaction of the victim’s relatives to the sentence

As reported Il Resto Del Carlinoat the end of the reading of the sentence in Court, there was a big one emotion between family members of Mr. Giuseppe.

The brother Claudiowho became a civil party in the trial, and the sisters Floriana and Lucianasaid they were very satisfied with the outcome of the trial and happy that justice had been served.

Naima MarconiClaudio Pedrazzini’s lawyer, commented as follows upon leaving the Court: