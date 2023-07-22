More than a year after the Samarate massacre, the sentence for Alessandro Maja has arrived: he is sentenced to life imprisonment

Yesterday, Friday 21 July, the conviction for Alessandro Maya, the father of the family who put an end to the life of his wife Stefania and his daughter Giulia, only 16 years old. The sentence came after 5 hours of deliberation.

The only survivor is the eldest son Nicholas Majawho was always present in the Court and with him i maternal grandparents and uncleswho didn’t leave him alone even during his hospitalization.

There Court of Assizes of Busto Arsizioof Varese has decided to condemn the architect to life imprisonment. Of which 18 months with daytime isolation.

The lawyers who defended him, asked for the genetic extenuating factors and also the partial vice of mind, but their requests were not accepted. On the contrary, the prosecution had asked for a life sentence for him. His son Nicolò, after the sentence declared:

For me that’s right. I will never forgive him, but I would like to meet him to understand, to ask why he decided to destroy our family.

The crimes committed by Alessandro Maja

The drama of this family took place at dawn on May 4 last year. In the house which is located at Samarate, in the province of Varese. The man in a rage, remained awake wandering the house all night.

Finally, in his confessionstated that around 5.30 in the morning, with a hammerfirst hit his wife Stefania, who was sleeping on the sofa.

Soon after, he took his daughter’s life Giulia, aged 16, who was in her room. The coroner from the autopsy on the girl’s hand found a woundwhich appears to be compatible with a attempt to defend against aggression. It seems that she was awake in those minutes.

Nicholas managed to wake up in time and managed to escape. After committing the two murders, the father tried to take his own lifebut having failed in his aim, he ran out and asked help.