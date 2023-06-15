Davide Fontana was sentenced to 30 years in prison, no life sentence for the man who ended the life of Carol Maltesi

The sentence for the crime of Carol Maltesi makes you discuss. The Court of Assizes, for the first instance, sentenced Davide Fontana to 30 years’ imprisonment. No life imprisonment.

Among the many people who have made their voices heard in recent days, there is also the Mayor of Rescaldina. Gilles Ielo did not judge the judge’s decision, but wanted to express his opinion, also in support of Carol Maltesi’s family. Everyone expected that Davide Fontana, given what he did to the young mother, was sentenced to life imprisonment:

I also wanted to hear from our lawyer, to whom we had entrusted the establishment of the civil action. On the sentence, out of respect for the institutions and roles, I do not allow myself to express judgments. However, to the best of my conscience, regret remains in some respects. On unacknowledged premeditation, there are assessments inherent in what emerged from the investigations that can justify the measure, on futile reasons instead there is a clear discretionary expression, which I don’t feel like sharing. E For the behavior adopted after the crime, with evident and serious attempts at concealment and misdirection, a more severe penalty was expected.

For the prosecution, contrary to what was decided in the sentence, all the aggravating circumstances are there. Davide Fontana and Carol Maltesi met in the hard world. He fell in love with her and when he understood that she was going to move away from her, because he wanted to get closer to her child, he ended his life.

How Carol Maltesi died

Davide Fontana witnessed a phone call between Carol Maltesi and her ex-partner. He listened to her as she confided hers to him desire to relocate close to their child again.

So, he pretended to be a customer and asked her for a particular film. To make it happen, Carol has asked for help right to his friend Fontana.

Taking advantage of her being tied up, he killed her a hammer blows and with a final blow to the throat. He then cut her body into pieces and stored the remains for months in a small freezer purchased online.

All the time he pretended to be Carol, using her credit cards and replying to her messages. Unable to go on any longer, she finally hid the remains in black bags and has them thrown into a cliff in Borno. These were found by a passerby, who immediately raised the alarm in shock.