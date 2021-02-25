The crime is the same. All were involved in family businesses by their parents, but ended up involved in judicial investigations that led to various prosecutions. For Lázaro Báez’s children, the situation had a turning point this Wednesday: They all ended up convicted of money laundering, the same accusation that falls on Máximo and Florencia Kirchner in two files where the main defendant is his mother, the vice president. The degree of responsibility, the level of participation and decision-making in the investigated firms opens a parallel between the two cases.

When the case known as the Ruta del Dinero K began in 2013, everything seemed to focus on Lázaro Báez. With the progress of the investigation, the accusations reached his four children: Luciana, Martín, Melina and Leandro. This week, the Justice determined that tAll of them participated, with varying degrees of responsibility, of the structure that was dedicated to laundering more than 55 million dollars between 2010 and 2013.

For the members of the Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) it was not a sufficient explanation that the heirs of Báez said that they did not know about his father’s business, that they had not participated in decision-making, that they had not signed the documentation that implicated them. The judges condemned them with various roles, and for that reason they were given differentiated penalties, as participants in the movements of funds that allowed the laundering of millionaire figures.

Lázaro’s four children were linked to the Austral Group: they had from an authorizing signature to managerial positions, or they appeared on the payroll of employees. Alson are listed as beneficiaries of bank accounts opened in Switzerland that were used to triangulate the money coming from companies offshore.

The role of Austral Construcciones in a criminal structure linked to the State was not limited to the maneuvers investigated in the Route of Money K. For the same purposes – to simulate commercial operations to put money of illicit origin into circulation – justice implicated the construction company in the cause Los Sauces (Kirchner family real estate) and Hotesur (Kirchner hotel firm).

Los Sauces was responsible for constructing two building complexes that were later rented by the same firm. It guaranteed income to former presidents for more than 12 million pesos. Regarding Hotesur, the Austral Group rented rooms that it never used for more than 14 million pesos.

In these two files, Máximo and Florencia Kirchner are being processed for money laundering, with a role similar to that occupied by the children of Lázaro Báez in the case of Ruta del Dinero K.

Marked as “bosses” and part of “a band” dedicated to “receiving money as payment or return of the concession” of public works and gambling concessions, the late judge Claudio Bonadio considered that Máximo and Florencia Kirchner were responsible for “issuing the directives of this criminal organization” in order to receive “illegitimate money in order to make it appear lawful.” According to the justice, That money was provided by Lázaro Báez.

In this regard, the Kirchner brothers -with arguments similar to those made by the Baez-, considered that tAll was “a mere judicial montage to achieve high media impact.” An idea similar to the one his mother had put forward, who said that everything sought to “cause a stir in public opinion”

The accusation against the national deputy and head of La Cámpora maintains that he was responsible “for signing, in some cases, the rental contracts of the real estate, and for depositing in the accounts of the Banco de Santa Cruz and the Banco de la Nación Argentina, the payments received by the companies “of Lázaro Báez and Cristóbal López (main tenants of Los Sauces SA), and to carry out million-dollar operations “without the necessary documentary support or justification”. Your signature appears on all papers.

In his brief, Máximo Kirchner stated that all the operations carried out by him “were in compliance with the duties of his position” and that therefore fThey were “legitimate”. The chamber confirmed the crimes attributed and the case is raised to oral trial.

Regarding Florencia Kirchner, it was noted that after the death of her father and as a member of the board of directors and employee of that firm – she was appointed manager of Los Sauces SA- received 3.7 million pesos from the real estate agency in his Banco Galicia account and of the succession of Néstor Carlos Kirchner. It was also named as “head” of the company with “decision-making power” in the company. The judge considered that he had a “preponderant character in the decisions of the company, which he joined after the death of Néstor Carlos Kirchner.”

The defense reply indicated that with regard to the daughter of the former President “criteria typical of the Middle Ages were retaken, on the grounds that should answer for alleged crimes committed by his deceased father by inheriting it“and that everything responded to a “campaign of persecution and harassment that he has been suffering with his family”. The same thing that the children of businessman K said in his defense. It went wrong for them.

