One more casualty is added for the UANL Tigers ahead of the match corresponding to day 7 of the Apertura 2022 tournament against the Tuzos de Pachuca, the San Nicolás de los Garza team will not be able to count on the presence of the Venezuelan attacker Yeferson Soteldo due to injury.
It was through their social networks that the feline team released the news, reporting that the player had an inflammation of the minor abductor muscle of the right thigh, therefore he will not be eligible for the duel against Hidalgo.
“We inform that Yeferson Soteldo has an inflammation of the minor adductor muscle of the right thigh, so his return to work is subject to evolution and, for now, he is ruled out to travel to Pachuca,” was the report from the auriazul institution.
In the current Apertura 2022, the South American soccer player has only seen activity in three games with the felines, participating in just 36 minutes of activity, so he has not been able to score goals or grant assists.
Although the player has hardly been taken into account, his absence is relevant because John Paul Vigon Y Jordy Caicedo They will not be either because they were expelled in the match of the previous date.
In addition, it must be taken into account that not only they will be out of the action, but also the right side Louis Rodriguez is still injured like the French attacker Florian Thauvin who works individually to try to return as soon as possible, since he has not seen any activity since matchday 3 at home against the Xolos de Tijuana and since then he has only added 201 minutes on the pitch.
