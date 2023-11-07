The sensational indiscretion about Pino Insegno: “He will no longer host L’Eredità”

Pino Insegno will no longer lead The legacy: this is supported by Corriere della Sera according to which Rai decided to replace the Roman actor and voice actor after the flop in ratings recorded with the Merchant at the Fairthe game show currently broadcast on Rai 2.

At the helm of the Rai 1 game show, whose departure has already been announced for 1 January 2024, Flavio Insinna would be confirmed, who had already said goodbye to viewers at the end of the last edition and who seemed about to move to La7.

The change of management would have been made together with Banijay, the production company that owns the format. If the news were confirmed it would be sensational since Pino Insegno had already been announced as the new host of The legacyas well as precisely the Merchant at the Fair.

It was already clear that something could change in recent weeks when, according to an indiscretion from Davide Maggio, Banijay and Rai began negotiating for the renewal of the format.

“Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, would not have liked the change in management, decided by Rai, between Flavio Insinna and Pino Insegno, currently busy with the Merchant at the faira game show broadcast on Rai 2 also produced by the same company” wrote Davide Maggio.

Second Fanpageon the other hand, “Banijay, strong in the possibility of taking the format elsewhere, could also try to convince Rai to change management”.

Did it actually happen that way? It is not known: what is certain is that Rai and the production company then averted the “movement” of the format to other broadcasters, renewing the agreement for another two seasons. And who knows, maybe Pino Insegno was the one who paid the price.

Neither Rai nor those directly involved, however, have so far released official statements on the matter.