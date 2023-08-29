Through the Amazon offers today’s allow us to buy a few Sennheiser HD 599 headphones. The reported discount is 18% compared to the lowest recent one, i.e. €20. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The lowest price recent is 109.99€. The current price is not the lowest ever on the platform, but it is the best since April. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Sennheiser HD 599 are premium flip-up behind-the-ear headphones with an “Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement” (EAR) design. Features a padded headband and soft ear pads for maximum comfort. It offers two detachable cables: a 3m 6.3mm jack cable for home entertainment systems and a short 1.2m 3.5mm jack cable for use with phones, tablets and laptops.