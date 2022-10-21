Emotions were on the surface! “The Senior Voice” its second season ended this Thursday, October 20. In the final of the singing reality show, Javier Carranza from Eva Ayllón’s team was crowned the winner. But what prize did the artist from Huaraz win?

What is the prize for the winner of “La voz senior” Peru?

The 63-year-old man moved the public with his story of unconditional love for his wife, who is fighting cancer.

The last gala was full of feelings, since each of the finalists (Otoniel Darío, Javier Carranza, Sonia Bertha and Ana María Rossi) left all their talent on stage.

However, the public decided and gave Javier as the winner of “La voz senior” 2022, who raised the iconic trophy and will be able to record his own song with Universal Music.

“ Thank you Huaraz. Thank you, my wife. Thanks daughter. Thank you, my dear grandchildren I love you Xavier said.

“The senior voice” Mexico

Following the success of the singing show, the question arose of the prize that the winners receive. The franchise of “La voz Peru” and “La voz senior” has toured several countries in the region, one of the most outstanding is Mexico.

As in Peru, the prize for the last season was a contract with the Universal Music record label, but to this was added the amount of 200,000 pesos.

Omar Alexander was the winner of the last season of “La voz senior”. Photo: TV Azteca

“The senior voice” Colombia

Colombia has been one of the places where “La voz senior” stood out in the content of the Caracol Television channel.

In the same style as Peru and Mexico, the nation where Shakira was born offers the winner the recording of a single with Universal Music, added to the amount of 250 million Colombian pesos.