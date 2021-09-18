In the recent edition of The Senior Voice, Tony Succar received an emotional surprise from his mother, who appeared at the auditions. After this moving moment, both of them put together the party in the program by performing the song “Quimbara” together.

Doña Mimi came from Miami to visit her son; For this reason, in complicity with the production of the Latina space, he appeared on the stage of the singing reality show to show off his impressive talent. At the end of his presentation, the percussionist went to meet his mother to thank her and dedicate some kind words to her.

“I wasn’t expecting it when they called me for The Senior Voice. I always said: ‘Wow, how much I wish my mother could participate in something because it is important to always honor our parents and fulfill (their dreams). Mommy, I am your replica, thank you for coming, “said Tony Succar with a broken voice.

Tony Succar had an emotional moment during La voz senior.

After that, he also Music producer and his mother made the program’s trainers dance by singing one of Celia Cruz’s most iconic songs.

However, at the end of the show, Tony Succar’s mother declared herself a fan of Eva Ayllón for a long time, and revealed that he always wanted the opportunity to sing along with her. In this way, the Creole singer fulfilled her wish and they performed together one of their most remembered songs: “We are lovers.”

Seeing this scene, the percussionist couldn’t help but be moved and burst into tears while enjoying his mother’s presence on the show.