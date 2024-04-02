Rabat (agencies)

Yesterday, the new Senegalese President, Basserou Diomaye Faye, pledged to maintain peace and national cohesion and move his country along the path of democracy and justice. This came in a speech delivered by Fay after taking the constitutional oath before members of the Constitutional Council.

In his speech, Faye praised the sacrifices of the Senegalese people to defend the values ​​of the Republic and peace, according to what was reported by the Senegalese News Agency.

Faye promised to always keep in mind the enormous sacrifices of the Senegalese people, especially the “founding fathers” who were credited with laying the solid foundations of Senegalese democracy and the rule of law, pointing out that “we owe them the values ​​of freedom, justice and progress.”