The street vendor who pays taxes and gets the receipt on the beach. It should be normal but it’s news

The case of Cheikh Lo he argues for his rarity even if it should be normal. He is one of the very rare street vendors who goes to the beach with the cash register. He sells a pair of socks for three euros and stamps the receipt. He sells a one-euro lighter and stamps the receipt. And pay your taxes at the end of the year. “The law is the same for everyone and me I want to work without having problems – Cheikh Lo tells Repubblica – I have no idea what my colleagues do, I try to concentrate on what I do. I don’t care about the others. I think that if they get a receipt in this bar where we’re talking now, then I have to do it too. I bought the cash register about two years ago, I spent almost 500 euros“.

“I no longer want – continues Cheikh Lo to Repubblica – to be called abusive seller. I don’t want to have to worry if the police come. I have a VAT number, I am an individual company. The Ateco code is that of the itinerant retail trade. Fall, winter and spring I work a Trevisoin the summer I come to the shores of Ferrara“.

