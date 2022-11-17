The Senegalese Football Federation has confirmed today that Sadio Mané will miss the Qatar World Cup 2022due to the injury received on November 8 in the match of the bundesliga between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen.
In Bayern’s penultimate game before the league break for the World Cup, the Senegalese international had to come off the substitution at minute 18 due to an injury he received to the right fibula head tendon. After the match, the medical team of the Bavarian team issued the following statement:
“Sadio Mané suffered a right fibula head injury. He is out for the game against Schalke. More tests will be carried out in the next few days, #FCBayern will contact the medical side of the Senegalese Football Association.”
Recovery from this type of injury normally takes four weeks, so his participation in Qatar 2022 was in doubt from the moment the medical statement was issued.
It was today at a press conference when the representatives of the Senegalese federation confirmed what the world of football feared: Sadio Mané will not be able to represent his country in the World Cup in Qatar.
This is undoubtedly a significant loss for the African team, since the former Liverpool player is the star of the team and was one of the footballers who created the most enthusiasm for the World Cup.
