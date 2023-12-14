Home page politics

The German and Turkish flags can be seen in front of a mosque. The federal government wants to financially support the training of additional imams in Germany. © Christian Charisius/dpa

Preachers who don't know what makes German society tick. Religious representatives who receive instructions from the Turkish consulate general. This is now considered a discontinued model.

Berlin – In a few years, imams sent by the Turkish state will no longer preach in German mosques. As the Federal Ministry of the Interior announced, the federal government has agreed with Turkey on a timetable for a gradual end to the posting of imams to Germany.

This has been controversial for years because the preachers, who are usually sent for four years as Turkish state officials, follow instructions from Ankara and usually only have patchy knowledge of the reality of life in German society.

The plan

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the approximately 1,000 preachers from the Turkish religious authority Diyanet currently working in Germany will be gradually replaced over the next few years by imams trained in Germany. To achieve this, at least 100 additional imams should complete appropriate training in this country every year.

The Diyanet Imams mainly work in the approximately 900 mosques of the Turkish-Islamic Union of the Institute for Religion (Ditib). According to information from the federal government, a few dozen of them preach in the communities of the Union of Turkish-Islamic Cultural Associations in Europe (ATIB) and Milli Görüs – two associations that are mentioned in the current annual report of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

In order to push back foreign influence on what is preached in German mosques before the final end of the deployment of imams, the technical responsibility for the preachers sent and paid from Turkey should no longer lie with the Turkish consulate general in the course of 2024 , but pass to Ditib.

The federal government, for its part, wants to financially support the training of additional imams in Germany. This training, which is open to graduates of Islamic theology courses, should consist of three pillars: German lessons, Islamic religious teachings as well as German history, socio-political issues and values.

Satisfied reactions

“I am pleased that, after long negotiations, we were able to conclude an agreement with Turkey for the first time that will end the deployment of state-employed imams from Turkey,” said Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). She emphasized: “We want imams to be involved in the dialogue between religions and to discuss questions of faith in our society.”

Talks between Turkey and Germany about work visas for religious staff have been going on since 2016. The agreement that has now been concluded was also the topic of the meeting between Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Berlin in November.

“It becomes clear here that even in discussions with difficult partners we can achieve important and good results that Union-led governments have not been able to achieve in 16 years,” said the religious policy spokeswoman for the FDP parliamentary group, Sandra Bubendorfer-Licht.

Training to become an imam

Ditib is the largest Islamic association in Germany. The fact that the religious authorities in Ankara have sent and paid preachers from Turkey to Germany for decades is due to the history of the so-called guest workers. They came to Germany between 1961 and 1973 through a recruitment agreement. Since they were not originally intended to stay permanently, the practice of sending preachers from Turkey initially seemed unproblematic to many.

The training of German imams is still in its infancy. Since 2020, Sunni Islamic religious representatives have been trained at the Ditib Academy in the Eifel town of Dahlem. According to the academy management, the first 25 participants completed their two-year training in 2022. There are currently 35 Islamic theologians taking part in the second course – eleven men and 24 women.

The Islamkolleg Deutschland (IKD), based in Osnabrück, was founded at the end of 2019, where the first participants began their practical, part-time training to become imams in the summer of 2021. The college, funded by the Federal Ministry of the Interior, is the first cross-association institution founded in cooperation with Islamic theologians from Germany for the training of Islamic clergy and pastors in German.

The prerequisite for imam training here is usually the completion of an academic degree in Islamic theology in Germany. In September 2022, the first 26 graduates of the Islamic College received their graduation certificates.

A collaboration is now planned between the Ditib Academy and the IKD, two institutions that have so far operated organizationally independently of one another. The planned funding will cost taxpayers EUR 500,000 per year.

From the Federal Government's perspective, one advantage of the planned new regulation is that responsibility for what the preachers in the communities say and do is now solely assigned to the respective club or association – and not, as was previously the case, to the authority of a foreign state. dpa