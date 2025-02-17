The sending of troops to Ukraine after the war divides European leaders in full challenge of Trump

Donald Trump’s challenge to Europe, first initiating a bilateral negotiation with Vladimir Putin and then ensuring that the security of the continent and Ukraine has to be a thing of the EU and not of the US, has unleashed (even more) the concern of governments Europeans The leaders of the EU main countries, including Pedro Sánchez, in addition to the United Kingdom, the presidents of the community institutions and the NATO general secretary, are gathered urgently in Paris to address the situation and the day after the War while Washington and Moscow advance in conversations and in a possible meeting of Trump and Putin. Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has tried to reduce tension by ensuring that a peace agreement will not be imposed to Ukraine.

The main proposal on the table to give kyiv security guarantees before a possible peace agreement, which Volodimir Zelenski for now discards whether it occurs bilaterally between the US and Russia, is the sending of European troops to the border. A kind of blue helmets to avoid attacks. The US has already ruled out the presence of its soldiers in that territory as well as the possibility that the forces are put by NATO. And EU leaders, on the other hand, get divided to the formula.

“No one is raising the shipment of troops to Ukraine. First, because peace is still very far for a single reason: Putin I am convinced that he will attack and bombard Ukraine and tomorrow I also do not see a peace on the horizon, ”said Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, José Manuel Albares, In an interview this morning in Onda Cero.

In similar terms, Pedro Sánchez pronounced in December: “We do not see the deployment of Spanish troops in Ukraine.”

Nor the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, is willing to take that step. “Poland is determined to cooperate in security matters, in Ukraine and in the Russian-Ukrainian war, with the European Union, the European allies, including Britain and Norway and, of course, above all, with the United States,” The Polish leader added in statements to the press from the Warsaw airport before flying to Paris. Before the Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, advocated establishing some type of agency in the EU for security, “including subsidies for the military industry and an increase in production capacity, in addition to an EU force worthy of that name ”, According to the EFE agency.

And why not send Poles soldiers to Ukraine? “It was not a possibility, because the duty of Poland with NATO is to protect the eastern flank, that is, its own territory,” was the response of the head of the diplomacy of that country.

On the contrary, the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been offered: “The United Kingdom is willing to play a leadership role in the acceleration of work on security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes greater support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where the United Kingdom has already committed to contributing 3,000 million pounds a year up to at least 2030. But it also means being prepared and willing to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine our own troops on the ground if necessary. ”

“I don’t say it lightly. I feel deeply the responsibility that entails putting British military in danger. But contributing to guarantee the security of Ukraine is to contribute to guarantee the security of our continent and the security of this country ”; He has expressed in an article published on The Telegraph before attending the appointment in Paris.