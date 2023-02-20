The suspect in the attempted murder of a girl in New Moscow told what was the motive for his actions. The 26-year-old detainee admitted that unrequited love was the reason for his act, according to the official Telegram channel of the Moscow Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on February 20.

“During the interrogation, the defendant admitted his guilt and said that the motive for committing this crime was unrequited feelings for the victim,” the report says.

The “gift” to the girl was delivered earlier that day. At the entrance, the guy left a shoebox with a postcard. Inside were two bottles of fire starter and a detonator that went off as soon as the box was opened. The girl received a thermal burn of the skin of her face and left arm of the first degree. The victim is about 22-23 years old.

According to Izvestia, the detainee is 26-year-old Nikita Selyunin. He lived in the neighborhood and for a long time showed signs of attention to Alina. When the suspect realized that he would not achieve reciprocity, relations between young people deteriorated. It is known that Selyunin tried to leave the city when it became known that law enforcement agencies had established his identity. The young man managed to warn his father, who was visited by police officers.

Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant to the head of the main investigative department of the Moscow Investigative Committee, also said that explosive, fingerprint and other forensic examinations had been appointed.

IN RF IC They added that the victim received medical assistance in a timely manner, nothing threatens her health.