The International Day for Natural Disaster Risk Reduction was recently commemorated, established by the General Assembly of the United Nations, with the aim of making governments and citizens of the world aware of the need to create a global culture that promotes disaster risk reduction, with all that this means. Since 2015, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction has guided the actions of the Member States of the United Nations in this area and is complemented by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. .

One of the seven objectives of the Sendai Framework, and on which the 2022 edition of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction focused, refers to the need to increase both the availability and access to early warning systems on multiple hazards, as well as information and assessments on the risk of natural disasters.

The Sendai Framework focuses on avoiding loss of life and damage to people’s well-being, for which it seeks to reduce the risks generated by different threats, such as hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, droughts, even a pandemic. Based on the knowledge of the vulnerabilities that afflict the communities and the adoption of measures to prevent and reduce risks, such as the strengthening of surveillance and alert systems and education and communication programs.

The Sendai Framework promotes that preventive public policies before natural disasters have a holistic approach that considers economic, social and political factors that, by interacting with threats, can reduce their effects and even affect the sectors as little as possible. most vulnerable of the population, who are generally the poorest of the population.

Thus, early warning systems are part of the measures that each government must adopt preventively in the face of disasters and be able to face them, minimizing and reducing potential damage. The foregoing allows vulnerable people and communities to be notified in advance and have sufficient information to know how to act. These systems must consider the monitoring, prognosis and prediction of threats or dangers, assess the risks, establish systems and processes of communication and preparation activities that allow people, communities, companies and authorities to adopt measures to reduce damage and avoid loss. of lives.

According to the Sendai Framework and INTOSAI GUID 5330-Guidelines on Disaster Management Auditing, an early warning system to be effective must be able to detect multiple threats, “from beginning to end” and focus on people. These components must facilitate coordination and interaction between the authorities at all levels and the rest of the social actors, since, from the issuance of an alert, a series of concrete and orderly actions must be carried out, in the event of an emergency, this is evacuations, shelters, supplies and measures to help the population in the presence of the disaster.

Due to the above, the Supreme Audit Institutions, when reviewing preventive programs and policies, in the face of possible natural disasters, must have alert systems, such as seismic, in light of efficiency standards, and generate recommendations to strengthen their governance.