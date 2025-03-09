The expenditure of the displacements of the senators charged to the budget of the Upper House has promoted more than four million euros throughout the year 2024, which represents 1.2 million euros more than last year and the record in the ten years since these data are available.

The Senate has beaten for 2024 the trip record on trips of its lordships, taking into account the increase in parliamentary activity. The Upper House has recently detailed the data of the fourth quarter of 2024, which amounts to 1,080,173.13 million euros. These expenses are divided between the parliamentary, politicians and officers of the senators, and the management, cancellation and exchange of tickets expenses are also included, as well as the tickets issued pending use.

The Senate runs with the travel expenses of the senators in the means of collective transport (plane, train, bus or ship) For the performance of your parliamentary activityto carry out activities of a political, sector or institutional representation, as well as the official trips that are carried out on behalf of the Senate.

Likewise, the Senate gives parliamentarians a ‘card-card’ with a annual maximum credit of 3,000 eurosvalid to cover their displacements in the Community of Madrid, and, in case of the use of the car itself, 0.25 euros per kilometer are paid, as well as, where appropriate, the amounts of the highways.

The expenses of the senators on trips throughout the year 2024 have meant the record since this data began to be made public, Ten years ago. It should be remembered that in this period there have been two unusual months for a holiday period -Enean and August.

Compared to other years, 2023 resulted in a Total expenditure of 2,817,216.52 euros on tripswhile in 2022 it was 2,915,300.74 million euros.

In 2020, when the Covid-19 and The face -to -face activity was almost completely closed In the upper house, the expenses were 1,652,745.42 euros. In 2021, when there were still certain restrictions, the costs amounted to 2,280,326.17 euros.

In 2019, the last year before the pandemic, the travel expenses of the senators were 1,710,209.1 euros. In 2018 (3,374,370.17 euros), in 2017 (3,010,569.19 euros), 2016 (2,014,547.67 euros) and 2015 (2,469,622.55 euros) 4 million euros this year.

Sánchez will not go to this week’s plenary senate

The chief of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, has transferred to the Senate who will not go to this week’s control session, so he is already answering a year without answering opposition questions in the chamber in which The PP has an absolute majority.

As parliamentary sources have revealed to Europa Press, the government has excused the spokesmen of the groups the absence of Sanchez in the control session to the Executive that It will take place this Tuesday.

In any case, the president of the Government will meet this week the an event of an absence in the Senate control session, since The last time he went on March 12, 2024. In fact, that was the only time that Sánchez paraded through the upper house so far from the legislature.

That day, the chief of the Executive had to respond to the PP about the ‘Koldo Case’ and for the Senate Research Commission that threatened to quote his wife, Begoña Gómez, as well as to ERC for the commitments acquired With Catalonia and BNG on infrastructure in Galicia.

Since then, a year has passed when Sanchez has alleged reasons for agenda to absent. In addition, from the Moncloa palace they have pointed out that it does not feel well treated by the Senate, where the PP has an absolute majority after the Latest elections.

Although it should be remembered that the regulation of the Upper House does not force him to appear, during the previous legislature the chief of the Executive went approximately once a month to control sessions to respond, among others, the head of the opposition, the ‘popular‘Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who was then a senator.

Precisely for this reason, the PP failed through an initiative the “absenteeism” of the chief of the Executive and has demanded, both to him and the ministers, that motivates the reasons for your absences.

Those of Feijóo have also complained that the Executive has not attended the two calls of the General Commission of the Communities Autonomous in the Senate, to which were the regional presidents of the PP and the Catalan president of that time, Pere Aragonès.

They did so through an initiative in which they urged the government to act with “Mutual loyalty that has to guide relationships Among the powers of the State in a democratic system “and facilitate parliamentary control” reducing the absences of its president and their ministers to reasonable levels. “

Will go to the Koldo Commission

In any case, the ‘popular’ made use of their absolute major Ramifications of the Koldo Case ‘.

During the summer months, the PP threatened several times With the date on the appearance of Sánchez in this investigation commission, although today there is still no specific day for the interrogation of the chief of the Executive.

And it corresponds to the table of the Investigation Commission, where the PP has a majority, set the specific date For this interrogation to Sánchez.