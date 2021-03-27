Sergei Tsekov, a member of the International Committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, called the promise of the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexei Reznikov about the eviction of Russian citizens from Crimea as an absurdity. The senator also compared the Kiev official with the character of the saying “Meli, Emelya, your week”.

“In fact, he composes various absurdities to appease local nationalists,” Tsekov is quoted as saying. “RIA News” March 27.

According to the politician, over the past seven years, about 100 thousand citizens of Ukraine have returned or moved to Crimea, who received the citizenship of the Russian Federation.

“It’s surprising that Reznikov kept this fact quiet. Apparently, it is a shame that their citizens are running for a better life in a neighboring country, ”the senator concluded.

Earlier on Saturday, the State Duma of the Russian Federation said that the statement on the “expulsion” of Russians from the territory of Crimea could cost the career of the Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Alexei Reznikov.

On the same day, Reznikov said that if Crimea was “returned” to Ukraine, the Kiev authorities intend to expel Russian citizens from there. He called the settlement of the peninsula by Russians a “war crime” and threatened Moscow with international legal responsibility.

Crimea became a region of Russia after a referendum held there in the spring of 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents voted to join Russia. Kiev considers Crimea to be its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full compliance with international law, voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimea issue is “finally closed.”