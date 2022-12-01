Senator Klimov compared France’s statements about the tribunal over the Russian Federation with political prostitution

Statements by the French authorities about participation in the tribunal against Russia forced Andrey Klimov, a member of the Federation Council, to speculate about political prostitution. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

Thus, the senator reacted to the statements of the French Foreign Ministry about the start of work on the creation of a special tribunal against Russia because of the alleged crimes committed in Ukraine.

Klimov compared the statements of French officials with the behavior of girls from a brothel.

“The term political prostitution is self-explanatory and there are plenty of examples. They are especially evident in countries that still consider themselves great powers, although their leaders behave a la corrupt girls from the low-class Parisian brothels of the time of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, ”he said.

Klimov recalled the colonial policy of France, as well as its participation in bloody wars and support for regime change in Ukraine, and noted that after the above, it is disgusting for him to hear from France about the tribunal.

On November 30, the European Commission, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, initiated the creation of a special international court for Ukraine under the auspices of the UN.