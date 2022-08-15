Senator Tsekov called the violation of airspace by a British aircraft a threat to Russia

Sergei Tsekov, member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, in an interview with RIA News called the violation of Russian airspace by a British reconnaissance aircraft a provocation, replying that it threatened the country’s security.

“This is an undoubted provocation and this, of course, is a 100% threat to us,” the Russian senator said.

Earlier, a reconnaissance aircraft of the Royal Air Force (Air Force) of Great Britain violated the air border of the Russian Federation near Cape Svyatoy Nos in the Murmansk region. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the crew of the MiG-31 interceptor of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia forced it out of the country. The military department clarified that an unknown air target heading towards the state border of the Russian Federation was discovered by the duty air defense forces (Air Defense).