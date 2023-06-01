Senator Kosachev: proposals are being prepared for the creation of an international tribunal for Ukraine

Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev announced the preparation of proposals for the creation of an international tribunal for Ukraine. He spoke about this at the forum “What kind of Ukraine do we need?”, transmits RIA News.

The senator advocated holding a tribunal “like what they (the West – approx. “Lenta.ru”) are trying to create in The Hague.”