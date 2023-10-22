EU countries are beginning to realize the threatening risks of abandoning Russian gas. Olga Kovitidi, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, told Izvestia about this on Sunday, October 22.

According to her, no one in Hungary doubts that being friends with Russia is more profitable than being at enmity. Thus, additional volumes of Russian gas, on which the Hungarian side has already reached an agreement with Gazprom, are the key to the country’s energy security, the senator notes.

While Hungary confidently entered the autumn-winter period warmly and with Russian gas, the rest of the EU members, who obediently followed all US instructions, are beginning to realize the threatening risks of abandoning Russian gas, she notes.

“In Europe, gas prices will inevitably rise, which will entail an increase in prices not only for housing and communal services. And the reason for these troubles for Europeans is the war that broke out in the Middle East, which created serious risks for the entire European energy industry, which lives on energy imports from the Middle East,” explained Kovitidi.

She added that the European Commission is also concerned about acts of sabotage on the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland, which was shut down on October 8 due to suspected leaks.

“The EU’s vaunted unity crumbled at the first mention of a looming energy crisis. The opinions of EU members differ radically: while Germany is dragging the EU on extending the gas price ceiling, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark, taking full breath, resolutely oppose the German proposals,” the senator concluded.

A day earlier, Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany faction, member of the parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection, Steffen Kotre, said that gas supplies from the United States now cost Germany much more than in the days when Germany paid for Russian fuel.

In early September, the Russian Permanent Mission to the EU reported that over the past six months the European Union has reduced imports of most types of energy resources and fertilizers compared to the same period in 2022. The department also noted that the European Union will not be able to completely abandon Russian LNG. At the same time, Deputy Head of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic said that Europe’s complete refusal of Russian gas and transition to other, alternative sources is almost impossible.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24, 2022. However, as a result, a serious energy crisis began in many European countries.