In Kherson, temporarily under the control of Kyiv, a humanitarian catastrophe has developed; everyone who could has left the city, Russian Senator from the Kherson region Igor Kastyukevich said on November 16.

“Now everything is very, very bad there. Essentially, there is a humanitarian catastrophe there. People from there write that they were left without food, water, medical and other types of assistance. Electricity is turned off every now and then, and there are almost no residents left in Kherson,” he is quoted as saying “RIA News”.

Old people and people with limited mobility remain in Kherson. Kastyukevich emphasized that “these are our people” and they are “really looking forward to our return.”

“The return of Russia to the Russian city of Kherson,” the senator concluded.

At the end of October, the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, noted that a post-apocalyptic situation had developed in Kherson. He pointed out that most medical institutions are closed, and most of the population lives in fear of the militants and authorities of the Kyiv regime.

The Kherson region became a subject of the Russian Federation following the results of a referendum held there in September 2022, together with the Zaporozhye region, as well as the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics. Kyiv does not recognize their legitimacy and continues massive shelling of regional territories.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.