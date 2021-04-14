The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, on April 8 in Brasilia. ADRIANO MACHADO / Reuters

Brazil is registering an average of more than 3,000 deaths a day from covid-19, according to data from the Ministry of Health. This Tuesday the authorities have confirmed the death of another 3,808 people due to the disease, so the number of deaths since the pandemic began rises to 358,425. Considering the last seven days, from April 7 to 13, Brazil registered an average of 3,068 deaths from covid-19, according to the calculation based on figures from the Ministry of Health. The previous average, based on the same period of the week, from March 31 to April 6, had been 2,757 deaths. The more than 3,000 deaths on a daily average shows that the country has parked itself at a new level of destruction in the pandemic. The Ministry of Health has also recorded 82,186 new cases of covid-19 and some 13.6 million infections since the start of the health crisis.

The data confirms what experts unanimously assure: the pandemic continues to accelerate in the country amid the boycott of President Jair Bolsonaro, who denies the severity of the crisis and openly campaigns against social distancing measures. This Tuesday, the Senate has opened a Parliamentary Investigation Commission (CPI) to investigate Bolsonaro’s responsibilities during the pandemic.

Initially, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, had rejected the request of more than a third of the senators in favor of opening the investigation. However, last week, the Supreme Federal Court magistrate, Luis Roberto Barroso, determined the opening of the ICC, since it meets the constitutional requirements for it. The decision has angered Bolsonaro and his allies in Parliament, who have managed to include governors and mayors in the Senate investigations. In any case, it is the first step that Brazilian institutions take to investigate the president and, possibly, hold him responsible for the excess damage caused by the pandemic.

Apart from the lack of more rigid measures of social distancing, both governors and mayors have been relaxing their local measures, going against the current of the recommendations of the scientific community. São Paulo, the most populous state (46 million inhabitants) and the richest in the country, has announced the return of face-to-face classes, arguing that the pace of new hospitalizations has slowed. Even so, the ICU bed occupancy rate today is 87% throughout the São Paulo territory. Throughout the country there is pressure from the authorities for face-to-face classes to resume, but educators are against and resist.

Brazil, without enough vaccines

To these factors must be added the rate of vaccination, still slow, in the country. Just over 20 million first doses of the vaccine have already been administered, to just over 10% of the population. However, the Health Ministry estimates that 1.5 million people who received the first injection have not yet returned for the second. The portfolio has affirmed this Tuesday that it is studying strategies in conjunction with the States and municipalities to find these people. “The recommendation is that they go to health centers to complete the vaccination cycle even if it is late, since, otherwise, protection against the virus will be compromised,” said the ministry.

The portfolio did not explain what reasons could have led to such abandonment. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, affirmed that there is no vaccination forecast for the 77.2 million Brazilians who, due to the high risk of contagion or worsening of the disease, belong to the priority groups. “With the doses I have, I still can’t set a deadline.” The minister spoke again about the global race for vaccines and stressed that he is working to try to anticipate the delivery of the contracted vaccines.

The ministry stopped updating the delivery schedule for the entire year, as determined by the Supreme Court during the administration of former Minister Pazuello. The latest schedule is March 19 and is out of date, with deliveries that did not materialize in March. “The vaccination capacity of the PNI [plan nacional de inmunización] that’s 2.4 million doses a day, that’s not counting the additional strategies. We could extend the hours of operation of the vaccination rooms. Why don’t we do it? Well, because we don’t have enough vaccines, ”said Queiroga.

