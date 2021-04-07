The Chamber of Senators will debate this Thursday the bill that exempts workers who charge up to 150 thousand pesos from Income Tax, along with an initiative to reform the Monotax regime. Both proposals will be dealt with in a special session and it is estimated that they will be turned into law since they have the support of the ruling party and the opposition.

According to what was announced by the upper house authorities, the session requested by the ruling Frente de Todos is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Both projects have, as happened in the lower house, with the support of Together for Change, so their sanction is practically guaranteed.

The project to modify the scope of the Income Tax for workers who charge up to 150 thousand pesos per month, It also extends to retirees who receive up to eight minimum salaries.

Workers who earn between 150 thousand and 173 thousand will pay the tax, but the AFIP will establish the deductions to avoid large differences between those who must pay and those who are exempt.

Meanwhile, the reform of the Monotax regime proposes to update the caps of each category and creates a bridge to facilitate the entry of taxpayers to the general regime.

The initiative contemplates updating the Monotax scales and amounts corresponding to the 2020 period, which will come into force when the law is promulgated by the Executive Power.

GRB