The Senate Trap Commission on the DANA: The PP proposes seven ministers and no Minister of the Generalitat

The PP will assert its absolute majority in the Senate to try to derive responsibilities in the management of the DANA in the Government despite the fact that the emergency management, declared by the Valencian Government of situation two, corresponds to the autonomy itself. Only the state is responsible for directly when it is of three situation (national emergency). As previously happened, it will not predictably accept the proposal of the rest of the groups, except Vox and UPN.

This follows from the work plan presented by the Popular Parliamentary Group for the Investigation Commission. The popular presented on Monday their work plan in which it is reflected that they will call the chief of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, as well as the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón (at their own request), and the former Vice President Third Teresa Ribera and Several ministers. However, they have not summoned any other position of the Valencian Government, despite having delegates the powers.

The Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, or the former Valencian president Ximo Puig, among others, among others, are also in the list of appearing.

In any case, the popular have justified to mention Carlos Mazón that he requested to attend the investigation commissions that were created on the tragedy. “While President Mazón has shown availability to come and is giving explanations from minute one, President Sánchez and his government have been hidden without giving barely explanations,” said the spokeswoman for the PP in the Senate, Alicia García.

Up to seven ministers

In addition to Sánchez, Ribera, Mazón, Bernabé and Puig, the PP will also call to appear at the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles; the head of Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; the Minister of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres; the spokesman, Pilar Alegría; the first vice president, María Jesús Montero, and the third vice president; Sara Aagesen.

They have also summoned the Head of Climatology of the State Meteorology Agency in the Valencian Community, José Ángel Núñez, and the president of the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation, Miguel Polo, as well as various experts, as the PP has advanced.

In the list of appears of the ‘popular’, which can be extended later, there are also the spokeswoman for Compromís in Congress, àgueda Micó, the Government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha, Milagros Tolón; The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, and the Director General of Civil Protection, Virginia Barcones.

It should be remembered that this is the list of the ‘popular’ and then corresponds to the commission table, in which the PP has a majority, establish the dates on which the interrogations are carried out. The ‘popular’ will also have to decide the format of the appearances and the time they provide to the groups.

PP and PSOE distributed the table

The first session of this commission was produced a few weeks ago and in it the members of the table were decided, in which the PP and PSOE reached an agreement for the distribution of members.

This commission, mainly integrated by communities senators hit by the DANA, aims to analyze the management made by the different administrations and has been marked as an added objective to study possible actions for the recovery of the affected areas and the prevention of future temporary future.

It was registered at the initiative of the PP, which has an absolute majority in the Senate and wants to focus on how the Government of Pedro Sánchez managed the storm that devastated part of the province of Valencia, where it caused more than 220 dead, and caused seven deaths in Castilla-La Mancha and one in Andalusia.

In the opinion of the ‘popular’, the main responsibility for the DANA to derive in a humanitarian catastrophe is from the central government, while the PSOE and partners attribute the guilt to the Generalitat. In fact, several allies of the Socialists announced in November that they were going to promote another parallel commission in Congress to point to Mazón and that, for the moment, it is pending to be qualified by the lower house table.

The PSOE spokesman in the Senate, Juan Espadas, will announce this Thursday at a press conference together with Rocío Briones, a senator designated by the Valencian Courts and socialist spokesman of the DANA Research Commission, the names they propose so that they appear.