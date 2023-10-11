The PP has made a move in the Senate and has called a session of the General Commission of the Autonomous Communities on October 19. The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, already announced yesterday that they would take such a step, taking advantage of the absolute majority that his party achieved in the last regional and municipal elections on May 28.

All regional presidents who wish may attend the debate, and there will only be one point of discussion, “the effective application of the principles of equality before the law of all Spaniards, and solidarity between the Communities.” That is to say, a debate will take place in the Upper House on the possible amnesty that Pedro Sánchez is openly negotiating with ERC and Junts to be sworn in as President of the Government again.

The president of the Senate, Pedro Rollán, warned this morning that the PP, with its absolute majority in the upper house, has “some powers” to “tickle the Government” and has cited investigation commissions or the delay of the process of approval of some laws, such as the hypothetical amnesty law.

It should be remembered that the regional presidents who wish to do so can go to the General Commission of Autonomous Communities, since they are not obliged to attend. They can also delegate to their advisors or even choose not to attend, as has happened repeatedly with the Government of Catalonia. In this way, it is foreseeable that the autonomous barons of the PP will attend the first session held by the CCAA commission to rule on the amnesty, since it has a majority in the Senate.

However, such an attempt – almost with total probability – will fall on deaf ears due to the refusal of the only three territorial barons of the PSOE with power. Emiliano Page (Castilla y La Mancha) has been against the amnesty, but has also on occasion refused to participate in what, in his opinion, are attempts by Genoa to fuel internal division among the socialists. That day, in addition, there is a plenary session in the La Mancha courts and it is foreseeable that there will be no shortage.

María Chivite (Navarra), for her part, is one of the territorial leaders closest to the current general secretary of the PSOE and her entourage has already announced that a plenary session is also scheduled for that same day in the Navarrese parliament. While the president of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, confirmed today in ‘X’ that she will not be present in the Upper House on October 19 when the Princess of Asturias Awards are held that same day.

Apart from the popular barons – all eight are expected to attend the meeting – and the socialists, there are three other leaders from different parties: the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo – from the Canary Coalition; the Lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu —of the PNV— and the Catalan president, Pere Aragonès —of ERC–. The latter, in favor of amnesty, will not be present in the debate either.