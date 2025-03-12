03/12/2025



The Senate has released a battery of measures in favor of the flexibility of the status of the wolf. On the one hand, the Government has urged to immediately initiate the procedures so that the populations of the wolf north of the Duero leave the list of wild species in special protection regime (Lespre). On the other, he has approved the amendment introduced by the PP within the food waste law to remove the wolf from the Lespre. And he has done it, in both cases, with the support, among other groups, Junts and PNV.

«After almost four years of many initiatives and claims from all administrations and affected, we are Very close to achieving the goal To save our primary wolf, ”said the spokeswoman for the Popular Party in the Senate, Alicia García.

The output of the wolf of the list of protected species in the territories north of the Duero would serve to make the animal’s strict protection more flexible in the lobo communities, which could return to Manage the predator before the increase in attacks on the livestock cabin registered in recent years.

The key is in the amendment introduced in the food waste lawwhich will have to be revalidated in the Congress of Deputies next week. But if PNV and Junts maintain the same position, amendments would be introduced into the legislation and the flexibility of the status of the wolf would have the rank of law.









«This is the greatest example of the weakness of the government of Sánchez and who marks the legislative agenda in Spain. Not only do we promote the solutions that Spain needs, but we begin to repeal all the damage caused by Sanchismo, ”said the popular spokeswoman.

Motion

In addition, the Senate has urged the government to immediately initiate the procedures so that the populations of the wolf north of the Duero leave the Lespre with 156 votes in favor (from PP, EAJ-PNV, Junts, Vox, Union of the Navarro People); 92 against (PSOE, BNG, Compromís, more Madrid); and eleven abstentions (EH Bildu, ERC, Geroa Bai, Gomera Socialist Group), reports EP.

The initiative, voted in its own terms, is a motion recorded by the General Commission of the Autonomous Communities of the Upper House and also asks for the repeal of the order that includes all the populations of the wolf in the LESPRE. On the other hand, it also requires Review the Spanish Conservation Strategy of the Iberian wolf to adapt to the data of the current censuses. In this sense, it claims to approve a new strategy with the consensus of the Autonomous Communities.

The text refers to the position of the Berna Convention, of which the European Union (EU) is part, and that in December voted in favor of modifying the status of the wolf of ‘strictly protected’ to ‘protected’. Apparently of the General Commission of the Autonomous Communities of the Senate, this new positioning of the EU “is totally contrary to the stubborn position and without any scientific support from the Government of Spain and, in particular, of the former minister Teresa Ribera.”

The motion alleges that “due to the rigorous conservation measures adopted by the Government of Spain from 2021”, in the country it has been generated “a significant damage increase in extensive livestock, and therefore growing conflicts »aggravated by legislation. The current legislative framework, warns the PP, puts the continuity of farms at risk and runs the risk of aggravating depopulation in rural Spain.

The European Commission’s data show that 65,500 heads of cattle due to the predator in the EU die every year. The greatest damage is recorded in Spain, France and Italy (between 14,000 and 10,000 heads a year in each country).