Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 5:50 p.m.



Updated 7:14 p.m.

The parliamentary processing of the reform of the ‘only yes is yes’ law came to an end this Wednesday. The Senate gave the green light to the correction of the norm, which has fractured the coalition government in two, after almost a thousand reductions in the sentences of sexual offenders and a hundred releases. The PP once again added its support to that of the PSOE, PNV, Junts, Ciudadanos, UPN and Coalición Canaria so that the new text returns to the range of previous penalties and thus increases the punishment for future sexual assaults. In total, 231 votes in favour, 19 against and 4 abstentions. “We have finally fixed this legislative disaster,” the leader of the popular, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, congratulated himself.

With Podemos without seats in the Upper House, Esquerra and EH Bildu led the attacks on the Socialists for the “partisan use” that has been made of the law and for having negotiated with a party that has not supported advances in rights in its history. Women’s. “They have fully entered the framework of the right,” said Republican Senator Sara Bailac. Neither the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, who spoke a week ago in Congress to lament the change, nor the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, went to the Senate on this occasion.

The Socialists defended themselves against criticism of a procedure that was necessary to “avoid the humiliation” of women and boasted of being the “only” party that “has rolled up its sleeves and has presented a reliable proposal” to solve the problems it presented . «They call us anti-feminists because we voted with the PP. And you who vote today with Vox, how do you rate yourselves?” Justice spokesman José María Oleaga told the Basque and Catalan independentistas.

The PP took advantage of the debate to establish itself once again as a “useful” party, “at the height” of the needs of the Spaniards and proclaim “the repeal of sanchismo.” “This initiative is good for women and that – defended its senator Patricia Rodríguez – is the only thing that matters to us.”