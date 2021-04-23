The Senate this morning ratified Spain’s commitment to the Paris Accords and with the goal that by 2050 families and industries will have stopped emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. “Climate neutrality” will be achieved due to the very low carbon dioxide emissions that will exist at that time, which in practice will be zero because they will be offset by CO2 captures from natural sinks, our seas, forests and lagoons.

The Spanish law against climate change, the norm that sets this objective and that sets the main measures to achieve it, was endorsed by the Senate’s Ecological Transition Commission without any significant change to the text already approved by Congress. They have prepared the final opinion that, without foreseeable modifications, will be ratified next Wednesday by the plenary session of the Upper House. The second legislative endorsement will allow the norm, described by almost all the parties as “historic”, to take effect in about three weeks, as soon as it receives the final approval of Congress and is published in the BOE.

The new law, which aims to slow the increase in the Earth’s temperature between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius, to avoid famines, plagues and natural catastrophes that would cause greater warming, achieved, with the occurrence in Congress, the support majority of the senators, with the only frontal ‘no’ of Vox and the abstention of the PP and More Madrid.

The ultra-right wing group insisted that “it is yet to be shown that climate change is caused by man”, described the rule as a “liberticidal ideology” and downplayed its political loneliness because “we are the only ones with our feet on the ground” . Despite this, he had to listen to how Senator Vicenç Vidal (Més) reproached him ironic: “Any primary school child today has more information and common sense than you.” Más País denied ‘yes’ for demanding more ambitious emission cuts and the PP because it accuses the PSOE of not seeking consensus.

What was general is the criticism of all the parties to the Government for provoking an express process in the Senate, which on April 28 will have aired the revision of the text of Congress in 14 days. This urgency has resulted in the only three accepted amendments being pure technical corrections presented by the PSOE.

The Spanish Parliament left the new norm for sentencing the same week that the world has regained hope of stopping global warming in time with the return of the US – the second largest emitter of CO2 – to the Country Agreements. Joe Biden promised that by 2030 they will have reduced emissions between 50% and 55%, almost double what Barack Obama promised, happy news that was enlarged by the announcement of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to increase the cut in his country to 78% in 2035. The socialist senator and former minister Cristina Narbona praised the “enormous climate ambition” demonstrated by Biden and Johnson and defended that the approval of this law places Spain alongside them and the EU in world leadership to stop global warming.

End of diesel and gasoline



Spanish law sets “climate neutrality” as targets for 2050 and that 100% of electricity comes from renewable sources. But you don’t want to do it at any rate. It is essential that a good part of the emission reduction is achieved by 2030, because, if not, scientists fear that the phenomenon is already irreversible. For this reason, it foresees that, within nine years, Spain will have reduced its CO2 emissions by 23%, by which time 42% of the energy consumed -including transport and industry- will have come from renewables, and energy efficiency will have increased by 39.5%. In addition, the Government is committed to revising these targets “upwards” by 2030 in just two years, in 2023.

Among the main measures to achieve neutrality, in addition to the generalization of renewable energies, are the end in 2040 of the sales of new passenger cars that burn fossil fuels and their withdrawal from circulation in 2050; the introduction of low-emission zones in all cities with more than 20,000 inhabitants by 2023; and the promotion of electric mobility, public transport and recharging points at gas stations and homes.

The law will mean the end of the extraction of hydrocarbons and coal and the prohibition of ‘fracking’. With its entry into force, no new exploitations of fossil fuels will be authorized, but neither of uranium, the food of nuclear power plants, which are on the way to closure.

The standard foresees the use of materials with a low carbon footprint for construction and important incentives for the renovation of homes, focused on energy saving, self-consumption and the use of renewables. The regulation will not allow building on the coasts with incidents of climate change and the installation of wind and solar parks must be “compatible with the conservation of natural heritage.”