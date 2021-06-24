The Senate will make law this Thursday the project pushed by Máximo Kirchner so that more than 3 million residents of “cold areas” of the country, have between 30% and 50% discount on their gas tickets.

The ruling party has a sufficient majority to approve it without the help of the opposition, but in Together for Change the senators of the benefited provinces will also vote in favor, as has already happened in the Deputies.

The rest of the legislators of that bench they will abstain or go for the negative.

Máximo Kirchner, promoter of the law.

“There is freedom of action,” they said from JxC.

The standard extends the Benefits that already have Patagonian provinces and from the Puna to regions of Buenos Aires, Mendoza, San Juan, San Luis, Salta, Córdoba, Santa Fe, Catamarca, Jujuy, Tucumán and La Rioja.

Of the 800 thousand beneficiaries of gas subsidies it will go to 4 million.

The ruling party, however, clarifies that “no contributions from the national Treasury will be required.”

The money to fund this project will come from a surcharge in the item of the invoices destined to the Gas Trust Fund.

Currently, 4.5% of what users pay in bills goes to this fund, but the expansion of subsidies requires that increase to 5.4%.

The initiative stipulates that the 50% reduction in the rates of vulnerable sectors, such as retirees and pensioners, recipients of the Universal Child Allowance, electrodependents and workers with a gross salary less than or equal to four times the minimum wage.

For him rest of residential users, the discount is 30%.

It is estimated that the discounts of 30% will be for 2.6 million new users and that the 50% will apply to some 400,000 households, which already receive the social tariff.

In the debate in committee, the discussion was crossed by the country’s energy policy, and opposition senators such as Julio Cobos, also They asked to take into account those who do not have natural gas and they must bear the costs of the carafes.

Orders for more discounts

The initiative was jointly presented last month by Maximum Kirchner Y Liliana schwindt from the Front of All; Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez of Federal Consensus and Jose Luis Ramon of Federal Unity and Equity.

During the debate in the Lower House, Kirchner defended: “When someone talks about discretion or electoral measure, they are bullshit. Half of the benefited districts are governed by opposition forces “, defended Kirchner and recalled that during the government of Mauricio Macri” even his radical allies asked him to stop the rates. “

As a result of this request, the northern provinces already they went out to demand discounts on electricity rates in hot areas.

The entrerriano from the front of All Edgardo kueider It has already presented a project and the authorities of the bloc assured that they will advance in that sense.

During the session, a project will also be voted to include the AMBA in the benefits for school transportation and a transvestite-trans labor quota law.

In addition, the senators they will renew the virtual operating protocol of the Chamber for two more months, until the end of August.