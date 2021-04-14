The Senate of Brazil approved the creation of a Parliamentary Investigations Commission (CPI) to analyze measurements that the government of the president, Jair Bolsonaro, took against the coronavirus.

Although this body has been created, it has not yet been defined when it will begin to hold sessions, so the opposition fears that there will be delaying “maneuvers”.

Rodrigo Pacheco, head of the Upper House, announced on Tuesday the creation of the ICC, whose composition will be known within ten days, when the parties have indicated their representatives in the body

In this way, the Senate complied with a determination by Judge Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court, for an ICC to be implemented on possible “omissions” of the government in the face of the pandemic, cost the lives of 358,425 people and infected 13,599,994.

The investigation will point in particular to “the actions and omissions of the Federal Government (…), especially in the aggravation of the health crisis in [el estado de] Amazonas, with the lack of oxygen for hospitalized patients, “said Barroso, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

Judge Barroso’s opinion gave rise to political tensions, as Bolsonaro accused the magistrate of to be a person without “character”, in addition to threatening to promote the impeachment of a member of the Supreme Court.

The request for the ICC was prompted by the opposition senator, Randolfe Rodrigues, for whom Bolsonaro may have committed “crimes of responsibility” in the face of the pandemic.

Bolsonaro said, according to an audio released this week, that he would like to “punch” Rodrigues, and pressed for the ICC not to be formed.

The ICC can be seen as a defeat for the government, which, however, managed to get the body to also focus on how state governments managed federal resources to deal with COVID-19.

Senator Eduardo Gomes, leader of the government bloc, proposed yesterday that the ICC only begin its session when all its members have received the vaccine against COVID-19.

That proposal is a “maneuver” for delay investigations because “hopefully all Brazilian adults will be vaccinated in December or January,” Senator Rodrigues questioned.

This Wednesday, the Plenary of the Supreme Court will analyze last week’s decision by Judge Barroso, and according to analysts it is estimated that it must endorse the creation of the ICC.

