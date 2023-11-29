The Senate monopolizes the spotlight of the legislature with the spending ceiling and the amnesty on the horizon

The voices of the two new spokespersons in the Senate of the socialist parliamentary group, Juan Espadas, and the popular one, Alicia García, will resonate more strongly compared to past legislatures. The Upper House acquires special relevance during this term, since the coalition Government will encounter the absolute majority of the PP in the Senate, where it intends to torpedo every initiative that comes from Congress. The confrontation between Espadas and García will thus be a reflection of the intense combat between the two main parties, immersed in an all-out dialectical war over the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. One of the main tools of Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s training will be that of the General Commission of the Autonomous Communities, convened twice in the last two months, the only forum in which representatives of the Territorial Executives can intervene, led by 11 popular presidents against the meager socialist domination.

“The Government has a vitally important battle here, where the territorial power of the PP is reflected very well,” popular parliamentary sources warn. Along these lines, during the General Commission of the Autonomous Communities held this Tuesday, several popular councilors paraded along the rostrum and charged against the forgiveness of the debt to Catalonia and the amnesty for those prosecuted for the processes. One of the main objectives of the PP, and with central importance for the PSOE, will be precisely the processing of the proposal for the amnesty law. Hence, the popular ones reformed the Senate Regulations two weeks ago to slow down the parliamentary path of the norm in the upper house.

Then, last week, the PP rushed and requested the report of the Council of State and the Fiscal Council on the proposal of the amnesty law even before the initiative is approved in Congress. Some opinions rejected by PSOE and Sumar in the Lower House, where the proposal received the endorsement of the senior lawyer, Fernando Galindo. The popular ones have the possibility of requesting another examination in the Senate by their senior lawyer, but they refuse to paralyze its processing in the Table. A resistance that has received harsh criticism from its main partner, Vox. “We hope that the Senate will be a containment dam against the Coup d’état,” said the spokesperson for the ultra formation in the Madrid City Council this Tuesday, Javier Ortega Smith. Santiago Abascal’s party insists that the popular party prevent the continuity of the norm in the upper house by any means.