The Senate began to debate this Thursday the bill that exempts registered workers with salaries of up to $ 150,000 gross per month from Income Tax and the one that establishes changes in the Monotax Regime.

In the case of Earnings, the project establishes that it will be the workers who earn between $ 150,000 and $ 173,000 gross per month who must pay the tax.

Until now, those who paid the tribute were single dependent employees without children, with an average net monthly salary of $ 74,810 and those married with two minor children who earn from $ 98,963.

Likewise, the update of the floor to be exempt from Earnings will be adjusted by the Ripte (average salary variation prepared by the Secretary of Social Security).

On the other hand, the reform of the Monotax Regime indicates that the limits of each category will be updated and a bridge will be created to facilitate the entry of taxpayers to the general regime.

Thus, the scales and monotax amounts corresponding to the 2020 period will be updated, which will come into force when the law is promulgated by the Executive Power.

Changes in Earnings

Who is exempted from Profits: Only those who receive a gross monthly salary greater than $ 150,000, about $ 124,500 out of pocket, will pay Earnings. For this calculation, all amounts received in a month will be considered, with the exception of the Christmas bonus. Retroactive to January 1: The law will take effect on January 1 and the Government will return the discounts made in the first months of the year.

With the collection of April salaries, the excepted will receive what was withheld from them in January, February and March. It is estimated that the return would reach $ 10 billion. Retirees and pensioners: The project raises the non-taxable minimum for the payment of Earnings from 6 to 8 minimum assets. Therefore, only those who now charge from $ 164,571 per month will pay the tax. In addition, this floor is automatically adjusted every 3 months by the retirement mobility law.

However, the retiree benefit applies as long as you have no other income other than retirement. For example, if you have interest for a fixed term, you lose the benefit. Bonuses: The bonus for salaries of up to $ 150,000 gross will not pay income tax. What about salaries between $ 150,000 and $ 173,000: Workers who earn between $ 150,000 and $ 173,000 will pay Earnings, but the AFIP will establish the deductions in order to avoid large differences between those who must pay and those who are exempt.

Therefore, those who continue to pay it must pay the highest rates in the table. With the intention of reducing these distortions, the Executive Power was empowered to apply a special deduction. What about the retirements of the presidents and vice-presidents: By a proposal of the radical deputy Carla Carrizo it was established that the life annuities of the former presidents and vice presidents pay the income tax. Productive bonuses: Bonuses for productivity, cash failure and concepts of a similar nature for the equivalent of 40% of the non-taxable base of the tax – $ 67,071 per year – are considered exempt from the payment of Earnings for workers who receive less than $ 300,000 of gross salary. It is estimated that it reaches 400,000 workers. The regulation of what is understood by “similar concepts” is delegated to the Executive Power.

Currently, the Income Tax law exempts from the tax the difference between the overtime value of holidays and non-working days and the ordinary time. Health personnel overtime: This benefit is again extended until September 30, 2021, with exclusive effect for the remuneration accrued for compulsory shifts (active or passive) and overtime, and any other concept that is specifically and additionally settled by virtue of of the health emergency caused by the coronavirus, for professionals, technicians, assistants (including those of gastronomy, cleaning services) and operational personnel of the public and private health systems.

At this point the pathogenic waste collection staff is added. Day care centers: Childcare expenses for boys and girls up to three years old will not pay Earnings up to an annual cap of $ 67,000. Child with a disability: The age limit was also eliminated to be able to deduct the child for disability.

It was established that deductions for children with disabilities will be permanent (until now the benefit was valid until the age of 18 for the person with a disability).

In addition, the exemption for disabled daughter or son is doubled, which is currently $ 78,833. Garbage collection: Collection workers will not pay the tax for overtime. Educational tools: The purchase of educational tools by salaried workers may be deducted from Earnings. It is about “the provision of educational tools for the sons and daughters of the worker and the granting or duly documented payment of training or specialization courses or seminars and up to the limit of 40%” of the non-taxable base of the tax “in the conditions established by the AFIP ”. “Educational tool” includes, for example, computer or school clothing. Concubines: Currently, the taxpayer can deduct $ 156,320.63 annually from the taxable income of the spouse tax if they have no income. With the reforms, the deduction was extended to concubine or concubine – whatever the sex.

The AFIP regulations will establish the conditions for the deduction, such as: coexistence union act, rental contract, etc. Clothing, equipment and training for the worker: The provision of clothing and equipment for the worker for the exclusive use of their functions or the granting of a payment for training, will not pay income tax. Patagonian Plus: The 22% increase in the Patagonian plus in the tax for workers in the region is maintained.

This includes about 83,467 employees and retirees who will pay the tax in this area -but with a lower tax burden than the rest of the taxpayers- because they will maintain an increase in deductions of 22% compared to the rest of the country. This means they pay Earnings from higher salary levels. Adjust by Ripte: It was established that the update of the floor to be exempt from Earnings will be adjusted by the RIPTE (average salary variation prepared by the Secretary of Social Security), because the opposition’s claim that it be adjusted by the Index of Social Security was set aside. Consumer prices (CPI, or retail inflation) prepared by the Indec.

Along these lines, as a salary increase granted this year can make a person who had been exempted from the tax again subject to paying it, the legislators delegated to the Executive the ability to raise the floor, if it deems it necessary. Armed forces: It is for the “particular supplements” charged by the personnel of the Armed Forces indicated in article 57 of Law No. 19,101.

These supplements are: for risky activity, for tertiary title, and for high specialization or for an unhealthy or painful area or environment. A fiscal cost of $ 15 million is estimated.

The reforms in the Monotax

The reform promoted by the AFIP seeks to harmonize the transition between the Simplified Regime for Small Taxpayers (RS) and the General Regime (RG), both in administrative terms and in the amounts of the obligations that monotributistas must face.

For the cases of monotributistas whose invoicing exceeded the highest limit of the regime up to 25%, it is contemplated that they can remain in their current condition during the 2021 fiscal period.

Those who exceeded that amount will have to go to the general regime and a transition is established so that taxpayers can face the payments of Profits and VAT.

According to the text, they will also be able to deduct 50 percent of the amount that corresponds to pay VAT in the first year, 30 percent in the second and 10 percent in the third year.

The approved project consists of 17 articles and establishes a Tax Support and Inclusion Regime for the subjects included in the Simplified Regime for Small Taxpayers.

