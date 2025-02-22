The Senate hides the reports that allow an advisor to be a lawyer for clean hands against the attorney general

The Senate hides the official reports that allow Víctor Soriano, a lawyer for clean hands in the case against the State Attorney General, at the same time, of full -time advisor of the Senator of the PP Eva Ortiz. A position for which Soriano charges 56,937 euros per year and for which he has received a compatibility that the Chamber chaired by Pedro Rollán disregards. Although the internal norms of the General Courts prescribe a “report of the major lawyer”, from the presidency of the Chamber it is alleged that this section is not applicable to the eventual staff and discharges in Eva Ortiz any responsibility in the hiring of Soriano and Your compatibility.

A month after eldiario.es revealed the double work of Víctor Soriano (Ortiz advisor, senator of the PP and first secretary of the table, in addition to representative of clean hands before the Supreme Court in the case against Álvaro García Ortiz), the Information about the bureaucratic procedure that has been followed in its hiring remains hidden.

This medium has tried by different routes to collect the documentation that proves which compatibility was granted, who did it and for what work. Among other options, eldiario.es has resorted to the transparency portal of the upper house, but the petition has not obtained response after 30 days of the application, the limit that marks the Regulatory Standard of Public Information of the Senate.

The Statute of the General Courts of the Courts ensures in its article 2 that “the direct and trust assistance to the members of the tables and other parliamentarians who determine will correspond to the eventual staff.” The same precept Point out two points later: “The prescribed regime for officials in this Statute will be applied to the eventual personnel.”

The regulations dedicate a complete chapter to “the duties and incompatibilities of officials.” Article 63 on compatibility recognition points out: “The exercise of all types of public or private, labor, commercial or industrial professional activities will require prior compatibility recognition.” And it continues: “The resolution motivated by recognizing compatibility or declaring incompatibility corresponds to these tables, in a joint meeting, prior report of the major lawyer of the General Courts.”

This compatibility was effectively granted, as confirmed by different sources from the Senate to Eldiario.es. But the procedure determined by the statute was not followed, but it was the contracting party itself, Eva Ortiz, who authorized it. According to the official thesis of the Senate, no one else intervened in the process, no one contrasted the veracity of what was declared or subsequently demanded that it be verified if the conditions for which the exercise of a private and lucrative activity was allowed.

The official explanations of the Senate ensure that it is the usual procedure for the hiring of eventual personnel, despite what the norm indicates, and that it attest to in a “verbal report” the general secretary of the Chamber, Sara Siera, official of the official of the which depends on the “Higher Directorate of Legal, Technical and Administrative Assistance and Advice of the Chamber Bodies”, according to current regulations.

Siera’s verbal opinion responded to a request for formal information from the PSOE, who also claimed Pedro Rollán the documents that justify the compatibility granted to Soriano. Sources of the Presidency of the Senate ensure that the Secretary General evacuated its oral report at the meeting of the table last February 11, when it assured that “it corresponds to the contracting party, in this case the first secretary, say if it is compatible or No ”Advisor’s work with his private activities outside the Chamber. From the PSOE confirm that this oral report occurred.

eldiario.es has tried, without success, to contact the Senator of the PP and first secretary of the Senate table, Eva Ortiz. Of The seven authorized compatibilities To the eventual staff of the Chamber, that of Soriano is the only one for a “private activity” such as the “law.” The rest are for “teaching”, “sports activities” or to be elected councilors.

Privileged information

The Upper House is wandered their hands as an institution of what the people who pay with public money do. Especially in a case like the current one, whose protagonist modified his external working conditions after hiring.

Víctor Soriano already exercised the legal representation of the Valencian PP in the open cause against the brother of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, when he was hired by Ortiz, who comes from the Alicante city of Orihuela. Months later, Soriano began representing clean hands before the Supreme Court in the open case against the Attorney General, the highest leader of a constitutional body with which the Senate is institutional.

In fact, this week Álvaro García Ortiz appeared in the Senate Justice Commission to account for the fiscal memory of the year 2024. During his appearance, the PSOE spokesman, José María Oleaga, reproached the PP for the PP the hiring of Soriano and his Linking with clean hands, “an ultra -rightist organization that has been trying to undermine democratic institutions in our country” and that “came to present a complaint against lunnis. ”

“I worry that the PP has entered this drift, who has hired an organization of an organization that tried to end the peace process in Euskadi,” he settled.

Also the representative of ERC in the commission, Joan Josep Queralt, ironized about the privileged access to the procedural information that the PP has of the causes in which clean hands are person. Something that Feijóo spokesmen usually presume regularly.

The PP asked Ortiz for his recent statement before the Supreme , the copy will have passed. ”

Oleaga’s words received the public reproach of Víctor Soriano, who accused the senator of the PSOE of having “slandered.”

But Soriano himself recognized his current link to the PP in a note that was published on the website of his law firm. “The lawyer Víctor Soriano, who runs the Soriano I Piqueras Office, founded at the end of 2023,” he said of himself, “compatible with the private exercise of his profession with an advisor post in the Senate, under the umbrella of the Popular Party” . After the information of eldiaria.es, The note disappeared.