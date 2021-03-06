Republican Senator Ted Cruz has said he will continue to oppose William Burns as CIA director until the White House expands sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Cruz tweeted that he would lift his lock when the US administration imposes sanctions on ships and companies building the pipeline.

Earlier, Burns was recommended for the post of head of the CIA by the relevant committee of the upper house of Congress. It is expected that the Senate will still be able to approve him for this post, even without the approval of Ted Cruise.

Last Thursday, several dozen senators called on US President Joe Biden to impose new sanctions on companies involved in the construction of SP-2.

Meanwhile, work on laying the gas pipeline in Danish waters will last until the end of September this year, and not until the end of April, as previously planned. The ship “Akademik Chersky” will join the pipe-layer “Fortuna”.