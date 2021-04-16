Arturo Zaldívar, president of the Supreme Court of Justice. Victoria Valtierra

Enlargement in extremis in the Senate of the mandate of the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Arturo Zaldívar, has returned to shake the waters between the Government and the Judicial Power. The opposition denounces as interference the measure approved this Thursday by the legislators of Morena and its parliamentary partners, with a majority in both chambers, since the Constitution establishes that the maximum term for the president of the Court is four years, without the possibility of reelection for the immediately following mandate. Zaldívar’s term expires next year, but the new measure would leave him in charge of the court until 2024, the same year in which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will conclude his six-year term. The Federal Judicial Council has responded with a statement in which it emphasizes that the measure was neither drafted nor requested by the governing body of the judges. The PAN senator Damian Zepeda has come to denounce “a coup to the judicial apparatus.”

The measure has crept in at the last minute, in the reserve mode, after a session aimed at approving the regulatory laws for the reform of the Judiciary. Green Party senator Raúl Bolaños presented the reservation at the end of a discussion lasting more than five hours and it was approved, without debate, by 85 votes in favor, 24 against and two abstentions. “The President of the Republic did not have the pants to put this article in the reform,” denounced the senator of the Citizen Movement Dante Delgado. The final decision, in any case, will be in the hands of the final vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came out of the controversy during his daily press conference this Friday. “I have confidence in the President of the Court. He is a person of integrity. If the term is extended with the purpose that he leads the reform of the Judicial Power, I agree, but I am not going to decide, the legislators decide it ”. The president also took the opportunity to throw a dart at the governing body of the judges: “That Council of the Judiciary was useless. Never or very rarely was a judge punished. For many years the judiciary was like the castle of purity. They were untouchable because they did not fulfill their functions in the Judicial Council ”.

This new controversy comes in the throes of a storm surge after López Obrador’s challenge to the Judiciary on the occasion of the electricity reform. The president of Mexico last month sent a letter to Zaldívar himself, also president of the Council of the Judiciary, to formally request an investigation by the judge who temporarily suspended the application of the new law. Zaldívar acknowledged receipt of the letter with a defense of judicial independence in a diplomatic tone that served to cool spirits.

Zaldívar is the first president of the court since 1994 who does not belong to the judicial career. This lawyer with a progressive profile reached the top of the judiciary days after Andrés Manuel López Obrador began his term promising an end to excesses and corruption in politics. A flag of regeneration that has also moved within its own ranks. In his two years in office, he has promoted measures to end nepotism, has disqualified or dismissed dozens of judges for corruption, and has launched a program that monitors the assets of judges and magistrates. And, above all, he is leading the constitutional reform of the Judiciary, in line with the agenda and the government’s accountability standards, and which has encountered resistance within the judiciary itself.

Zaldívar’s career also has solid bridges built with the López Obrador Executive. Olga Sánchez Cordero, Secretary of the Interior (Interior), was an ally in their years as ministers. He was also the favorite candidate of the legal adviser to the presidency, Julio Scherer.

The opposition senators arrived on Thursday to demand that Zaldívar, if consummated, not accept the extension of his mandate, again claiming its unconstitutionality. The leader of the Moreno bank in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, defended that there is a precedent for the extension of the mandate in the judiciary. The current magistrates of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation, whose term was also extended by the Senate in 2016. A measure that Zaldívar himself, then minister of the Court, described as a violation of the principle of judicial independence.

