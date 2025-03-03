The Senate delivers to the filmmaker Albert Serra the National Award of Bullfighting in an act with criticism of Minister Urtasun

The Senate has delivered on Monday the National Prize for Bullfighting to the filmmaker Albert Serra and the Royal Union of Bull Builders of Lidia (RUCTL) between criticism of the Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, to suppress the national award previously managed by the Ministry. The award, which was officially eliminated by the Ministry of Culture in September 2024, has now been recovered by the Senate (with an absolute majority of the PP) and nine autonomous communities, and thus has been crystallized in the act held on Monday in the Upper House.

Albert Serra, after winning the Golden Concha: “I don’t know anyone in the world of cinema that cares less the success than me”

“In May of last 2024 we met the unilateral decision by the Minister of Delete the National Tauromaquia Award, and given that imposition, the Senate and numerous regional governments decided to value what was justice and maintain this celebration,” said the president of the Upper House, Pedro Rollán, of the Popular Party, in the awards ceremony.

Rollán has thanked Andalusia, Cantabria, Murcia, Valencian Community, Aragon, Extremadura, Madrid, Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha (unique governed by the PSOE), as well as the Toro de Lidia Foundation, for recovering this recognition, which has an endowment of 30,000 euros.

The president of the Upper House has expressed that this award is “well above any type of ideology and any type of acronyms.” “History has shown that the more the bull world is attack, the more it is reinforced and the more revitalized it comes out. Bullfighting has no ideology, it is not right -wing or left, it belongs to everyone, ”said Rollán.

In similar terms, the president of the Toro de Lidia Foundation, Victorino Martín, another of the organizers of the award, who has wielded that “in the face of the sad censorship of some, we are here today celebrating culture and freedom” has ruled. ”

Albert Serra, who receives the award for “raising bullfighting to an area of ​​artistic reflection,” according to the jury, has extolled the power of conviction of cinema and has expressed that his film allows us to see “realities that were hidden and that we can make us change our vision”: “Things that a priori seemed to us that we could hate, we ended up loving them.”

The bullfighter Andrés Roca Rey, who stars precisely the documentary Soledad afternoons From the Catalan filmmaker, he has addressed the minister: “Mr. Urtasun, I tell him that we are here. We do not need your permission. Culture cannot be imposed from an office. ” Finally, the president of the Royal Union of Lidia Bull Breeders, the farmer Antonio Bañuelos, has collected the award defining the world of the bull as an “indispensable piece in Spanish culture.”

ERC denounces “lack of transparency”

Before the delivery, ERC has presented a brief before the Senate table in which it denounces the “lack of transparency” in the organization of the act. ERC condemns that, throughout the processing of the event, key information on its financing, agreements and organizational criteria has been hidden, which has prevented a transparent debate and an adequate parliamentary control.

Ernest Urtasun: “One of my great objectives is that culture ceases to be associated with job precariousness”



In addition, the Republicans claim that despite the requests for information and the protest writings presented, the Senate table has offered scarce or no responses. This recognition has been harshly criticized by Republicans, considering that it is an improper use of public resources for an initiative completely oblivious to the functions of the Senate