The Senate has urgently approved this Wednesday the first democratic housing law, which will impose limits on rental prices in the most stressed areas of some cities. The new norm has passed the Senate process —without any of the 324 partial amendments proposed or the six that wanted to veto their entirety being accepted— with 134 votes in favor, 117 against and a single abstention. The Basque and Catalan nationalist parties have raised again, as already happened in Congress, a common opposition front because they understand that the law invades regional powers. The rule will enter into force the day after its publication in the BOE, which will take place within a few days.

More information

The vote took place without surprises and the housing law has finally passed its final process without any accepted modification to the project that was endorsed by Congress on April 27, then with 176 votes in favor, 167 against and one abstention, after a long-forged pact between the two parties of the coalition Executive, PSOE and Unidas Podemos, with ERC and EH Bildu. Also then, in the lower house, the law was rejected by PP, Vox, Ciudadanos, JuntsxCat, PDeCAT and Coalición Canaria.

The housing law was one of the commitments of the investiture pact between the formations that supported the progressive government of Pedro Sánchez, but then it got stuck due to substantive differences between the PSOE, Unidas Podemos and the objections of different Ministers of Development and Transport. The regulation includes new concepts that until now had not been part of any regulation, such as the regulation of rental prices for stressed areas, a new definition of the figure of large owners and the creation of a reference index that will determine the income that are paid for the flats. In the remainder of 2022, the current 2% ceiling will be applied, which was approved last December as part of the package of measures for families affected by the crisis of the war in Ukraine, while in 2024 it will be 3% and From now on, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) will create a new index, more stable and lower than the evolution of the CPI. The law also increases the protection around the evictions of people in situations of vulnerability and relaxes the requirements for the administration to declare a stressed market area.

The debate on Wednesday, very long, also took place as planned. The Minister of Transport, Ráquel Sánchez, the only member of the Executive branch present in the Upper House, took the opportunity to highlight that after this last procedure, “a long, difficult path, of almost three years of intense work and permanent dialogue with the affected sectors” was culminated. and with the academic and professional world. The minister praised the legal solidity of the law, pointed out that it takes aspects of regulations from other European countries and is “socially ambitious” by transforming the traditional concept of access to housing in Spain.

Opposition to the law has again been expressed on two fronts. The right has not wasted the debate to link the approval of the law with an alleged blackmail and surrender of President Pedro Sánchez to the EH Bildu formation, which some popular deputies have come to relate very crudely with the controversy of the candidates convicted of crimes of ETA present in the lists of that formation abertzale. The first to launch this accusation was PP senator Antonio Silván, who asked the Chief Executive to withdraw the rule to show that he was not influenced by “the friends of the ETA murderers.” Silván concluded that with this project Sánchez and the PSOE senators “have podemized housing” with “a law squatting on private property.”

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Another popular senator, the deputy general secretary of the PP, Pedro Rollán, has influenced the same line of the secret alliance between the PSOE and Bildu and raised the tone of the accusations even more by noting that “the foundations” of that law “are being raised on the ashes of the Hipercor with 21 dead, on the rubble of the Plaza de República Dominicana where 12 civil guards were killed and on the twisted iron of the Zaragoza barracks”.

The socialist María Isabel Moreno was happy to be able to talk about housing and its problems after listening to the interventions of the PP and Vox and argued that putting ceilings on the rise in rents in some neighborhoods, as is being imposed in some European countries, seeks to distance the speculative component in the sector and give more stability and balance to that market.

The critical position of some Basque, Catalan, Canary Islands and Galician nationalist formations was summed up by the Junts senator, Josep Lluís Cleries, denouncing a “clear intention” of the PSOE, Unidas Podemos, in this case in alliance with ERC and EH Bildu, to those that he described as “lackeys”, of invading the exclusive regional powers in housing, in what he pointed out as a serious setback for recentralization.