The housing policy will once again be a reason for confrontation between the PSOE and the PP, which will submit to debate in the Plenary of the Senate its proposition of the Land Law, three weeks after it did not prosper in the Congress of Deputies the one agreed by the Socialists and the PNV.

Socialist sources have confirmed that they will vote against the processing of this initiativethat Includes the repeal of rental prices control And other aspects of the Housing Law that two years ago took the then coalition government of the PSOE and we can with its leftist parliamentary partners.

The popular want to assert their alternative to the government with this proposal of law that they qualify as “Reformist” and “Ambitious” and which implies the modification of four existing regulations: the Land Law, the Housing Law, the Law on Contentious-Administrative Jurisdiction and the Regulatory Law of the Public Works Concession Contract.

Regarding the modifications of the current land law, the Popular and Socialist approach is similar and aims to prevent urban planning to be canceled in court for a formal or procedure defect.

These cancellations, which occur after a complex process that lasts between eight and twelve yearsNot only do they affect the legal certainty of local entities, but are an obstacle to expanding the affordable housing offer.

Catalonia data

The regulation of rentals, which according to the Executive is operating in Catalonia -unique community that applies it for a year -is emerging once again as the main point of discrepancy Between the right and the left in the debate next Tuesday, in which the law of the PP is subjected to its first vote.

According to the Ministry of Housing, the average rental price has reversed the rise that had been experiencing and has fallen 3.7% in the set of Catalan municipalities declared tension and 6.4% in Barcelona.

Socialists also deny that this price decrease has been accompanied by a reduction in the offer, as the PP maintains, which refuses to declare tension areas to control rentals in the autonomous communities in which it governs.

Predictably the so -called Law of Administrative and Procedural Measures for the Legal Security of Territorial and Urban Planning, the promotion of urban development and housing “ The first vote will exceed Tuesday Thanks to the absolute majority of the ‘popular’ in the Senate.

The initiative also includes the implementation of the law against the illegal occupation that was approved in this Chamber a year ago and whose processing keeps the table of Congress blocked.