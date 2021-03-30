The Chamber of Senators will begin to discuss in committee today the Income Tax reform project that could be signed into law next week.

Within the framework of a joint meeting of the Budget and Finance and Labor and Social Welfare commissions of the Upper House, the Labor Minister, Claudio Moroni, will be presented this afternoon -by videoconference- together with the Secretary for Tax Policy, Roberto Arias.

The initiative, which was approved last Sunday in the Chamber of Deputies, was presented by the president of that legislative body, Sergio Massa, and raises the income tax floor to $ 150,000 for wage earners and from 6 to 8 assets minimums for retirees. The benefit would reach 1,200,000 people and the fiscal cost is estimated at $ 48,000 million.

The intention of the ruling party is to give an opinion on the initiative as much as possible this Tuesday and leave it in a position to be approved by the venue in a session to be held next week.

The sources consulted by Clarín warned that in case something unforeseen arises during the discussion, the commission’s dispatch could be postponed for one day, from Tuesday to Wednesday.

They also anticipated that the Senate does not plan to make modifications to the bill approved by Deputies.

