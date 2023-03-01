Ángeles Muñoz, mayoress of Marbella, at a campaign event held in the city of Malaga for the December 2015 general elections, together with Elías Bendodo, Juan Manuel Moreno, Mariano Rajoy and Antonio Sanz. Garcia-Santos

The Senate has initiated the procedure for the mayoress of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz (PP), to make “clarifications” and present the documentation “that she deems appropriate” in the investigation that the Upper House has opened to elucidate the legality of her assets. Last November, the councilor updated her declaration of assets as a senator weeks after her husband, Lars Gunnar Broberg, was prosecuted for money laundering and her stepson, Joakim Broberg, was identified as the leader of a marijuana and hashish sales network in a National Court investigation. The president of the Senate’s Commission on Incompatibilities, Julia Liberal, urges Muñoz, according to the documentation to which EL PAÍS has had access, to render an account of her by summoning her to appear before said body or to send it in writing.

The institution opened an investigation in February, requested since December by the PSOE, to verify whether the mayoress of Marbella had violated the Code of Conduct of the Cortes Generales by not declaring all her assets at the beginning of the legislature. The opening of these investigations in the Upper House is unprecedented and is motivated by the update of Muñoz’s statement of assets in the Senate. The councilor reported that she had gone from owning 50% of three companies —as listed on your November 27, 2019 asset statement— 100% of all of them: Parcela Hacienda Property SL, Atraque Hacienda Property SL and Nave Industrial Hacienda Property SL He also did the same with a house in Sweden purchased in 2005 that has become completely his. In his previous report he indicated that he only owned half of the property. What does not vary in the senator’s declaration of assets and income are her 84,621 euros of salary and another 3,250 euros of monthly income from renting a home in Madrid, a local in Marbella and a vacation property in Benahavís (Málaga).

The Committee on Incompatibilities of the Senate also resolved, in its session on February 23, as it appears in the letter sent to the councilor of Marbella, to request a report from the Office of Conflicts of Interest in accordance with the provisions of article 9 of the Code of Conduct of the Cortes Generales on offenses and sanctions. The couple and the stepson of the Marbella councilor were arrested in August 2021 in the framework of a macro-operation against marijuana and hashish trafficking, in which a total of 71 people were arrested and which the National Police and Civil Guard announced as an important swedish drug coup Judge Manuel García-Castellón prosecuted the Brobergs for their involvement in the plot and, at the end of January, the Criminal Chamber of the National Court confirmed the prosecution of the stepson of the PP senator and ratified the evidence against her husband in three laundering operations valued at 6.3 million euros, although the Prosecutor’s Office has given up filing charges against the Broberg patriarch, 79, for his poor health.

The PP maintains its support for Muñoz unchanged, who has the endorsement of the national leadership of Alberto Núñez Feijóo and the president of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno. The PP baron confirmed her in December as a candidate for re-election in the Malaga city of 135,000 inhabitants. Moreno then stated that the senator “is alien” to the causes related to her husband and her stepson and stressed that there was “no type of investigation” against her. The general coordinator of the PP, Elías Bendodo, has also come out in defense of the mayoress. “She is not investigated in any judicial process,” he said. The PSOE criticizes that Feijóo and Moreno “wrapped” her in mid-February in a party act and reproaches the president of the PP for “endorsing” the candidacy of the councilor for the municipal elections on May 28.