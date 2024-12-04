The choice of the Senate as the scene of the far-right meeting is not coincidental. Its impact has been much greater than if it were held in any event hall, since it was neither an event open to the public, nor was it a mass event, nor is what was said there anything new. The conferences, furthermore, were quite simple, a reiteration of mantras for those convinced who were there, a sermon that could only be answered with an amen, since there was consensus and everyone knew what they were going to hear. But his objective was another. It was for the rest of us to listen to it. Let it go out in the press. That it scandalized us, outraged us, violated us and frightened us. That the ultras occupy this area of ​​popular sovereignty for a few hours is a warning that goes beyond the symbolic, the hesitation, because the institutions of several countries, here too, have been in their hands for a long time, or they simply give them to eat.

The creators and guests of the Political Network for Values ​​(PNfV) meeting are not mere activists. Some have held or hold positions of high responsibility in governments and institutions of various countries, or are very influential figures close to those in power. Jaime Mayor Oreja (PP), Ignacio Garriga (VOX), Sharon Slaterfrom the International Family Observatory or Brian Brown, president of the International Organization for the Family and CitizenGo, the international brand of HazteOir. His rancid speeches that many attribute to other times are more present than we think, and they have been gaining ground for a long time, sneaking into political agendas and public debates and conditioning the politics of several countries with their repeated and million-dollar campaigns.

Thinking that they are four outdated radicals, parish fundamentalists who only convince their faithful demonstrates the error of underestimating them when their campaigns end up becoming laws as in Poland or Hungary. Meanwhile, a part of society continues to think that rights, once won, are eternal. There is always the possibility of going back, of turning the situation around, and they are there, no matter how funny it may be for some to hear Jaime Mayor Oreja talk about creationism.

It is not so long ago that the former Minister of the Interior of José María Aznar and other prominent members of the PP paraded with a part of the Catholic curia and tens of thousands of fundamentalists opposed to rights. We forget that the PP voted against same-sex marriage, that it also started a fight against the reform of the abortion law, and that it has been and is the main supporter of anti-rights groups that receive millions of euros from the administrations governed by them, and now more with Vox. It was no mistake to grant them the venue, nor are the architects and participants strangers to them. They are where they always were, what happens is that now it is much cheaper to raise your arm and strike with the cross than it was twenty years ago.

In all the collusion of the global extreme right, Spain plays a key role, as a bridge between Europe and Latin America. All of them are surfing the current wave of rise and consolidation of the extreme right around the world. trump He has returned to the White House surrounded by several of these fundamentalists. Hungary is still governed by Viktor Orbanone of the main assets of the cultural battle. And now Italy and Argentina join as forwards to the international of hate that institutionalizes, nourishes and projects all these groups and their ideas.

The journalists Anna Enrech and Roger Palà They recently reported in Crític, in collaboration with the Association for Sexual and Reproductive Rights, that, between 2020 and 2024, 50 anti-abortion entities and lobbies have received almost 8 million euros from public institutions. And of every sign. Also count what they receive from donors, some millionaires, from companies and other foundations that transfer money from one country to another for what they know is a global war. A political, judicial, media and also cultural battle, whose main objective, prior to the assault on the institutions via democracy, is to reverse the common sense that, even today, understands human rights as basic pillars of any democracy.

The report titled The tip of the iceberg: Religious extremist financiers against human rights to sexuality and reproductive health in Europecarried out by the European Parliamentary Forum on Sexual and Reproductive Rights, and published in 2021, warned of the increasingly million-dollar financing of these groups internationally, detailing the origin and flow of hundreds of millions of euros dedicated to fighting certain rights, against women, LGTBI people and progressive political and social achievements. And in part, they are achieving it. Not because they manage to govern and implement laws in this sense, but because of the harassment and demolition that they exercise using every weapon at their disposal against the basic democratic consensus of equality, respect for diversity and separation of the religious from the public. Its objective is to convert democracies into a mere choice of public managers, where rights are dispensable, and where involution is dressed, as reaction always knows how to do, in the best words.

Defenders of life, freedom, childhood, family, even human rights, against those who seek to destroy all this, those who promote death. The frame is important in every story, and yours has good marketing. I listened to fragments of the conference, and the issue revolved around these ideas, in the classic narrative axis of good versus evil, light versus darkness, life versus death. They even went so far as to quote Hannah Arendt.

At the conference, all the mantras of the global extreme right were heard, not just those related to morality. They also made reference to ethnic substitution through immigration. Among those present, the son of a Nazi officer and worshiper of Pinochet, who is the president of the entity organizing the event and far-right candidate for the presidency of Chile, José Antonio Kast.

Speeches that are not new to us, that in Spain fester like pus, the national Catholicism that never left after the death of the dictator, but rather remained well entrenched. Now those of today are joining in, with racism as their flag, disguised as the defense of civilization or ethnic protection. Under that veneer of kindness and love hide those who then ask to criminally condemn any sign of what they consider a deviation from the natural order in sexual matters. Those who relate homosexuality to pedophilia, and diversity and its claim as a diabolical agenda. Lucy Akello, a Ugandan parliamentarian, was proud of her proposals that penalize homosexuality with prison, presenting it as life insurance and security for her children. But don’t stop at just the anti-rights façade and its religious dress. The global project is deeply neoliberal, as well as ultramontane.

Therefore, the fact that they occupy the Senate for a few hours is the least of it. They already occupy seats, manage governments, have good sponsors and money flows to the different fronts of their war. And this organization is not the only one. It is just one of many facades of the multiple platforms, networks and sects that operate throughout the planet and that today are supported by right-wing and extreme right-wing governments around the world. The Senate was, in short, for us to talk about them. To remind us that they are here, that they never left, that the institutions are theirs and that they are going to attack them one way or another, sooner or later.

His true success is that his mantras permeate an audience that goes beyond his hosts. It is not just them who talk about ‘woke dictatorship’, about the undefined and evil globalism and its agendas, nor about the plan for men to sneak into women’s toilets and sports competitions and mutilate children for a kind of trans fashion. . The PSOE gave a good example of this when, one day before the ultra meeting, it eliminated Q+ from the LGTBI acronym. And there were those who celebrated it, as if making certain groups invisible was a progressive achievement. Once again, the unbeatable steak and the scared friends over 40 years old who remind the progressive government not to go too far. And to a part of the left, where so many rights mislead us and distance us from the assault on the Winter Palace. That is the biggest victory of the ultras.