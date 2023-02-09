The contract that Dazn has with the Lega Serie A for the broadcasting of all the matches in the championship could be extended by two years, beyond the natural expiry of 2024. Ditto that of Sky which has the co-exclusivity of three of the ten matches. This may be the double effect of the amendment presented by Claudio Lotito and approved today by the Constitutional Affairs and Budget Committees of the Senate. The president of Lazio, as well as a senator of Forza Italia, had also presented it in recent weeks, but at the time he had not passed. This time, however, it has been included in the Milleproroghe law decree which provides, “where there are economic reasons”, that “the contracts for sports images in progress can be extended for the necessary time and in any case not beyond the overall duration of 5 years”. Translated, from 2024 we can get to 2026 keeping the current figures unchanged (940 million). For this to happen, as stated in the amendment, however, “a market survey aimed at verifying whether other operators can offer better conditions” is necessary. Naturally, it should be via Rosellini to lead it.