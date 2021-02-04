The Senate approved today the documents of fifteen judges, chambermaids and public defenders proposed by the Executive Branch, including that of the controversial judge Alejo Ramos Padilla.

The opposition voted against of this appointment of Ramos Padilla, named as an alleged participant in Operative Puf, and he was in favor of the rest of those nominated by the Government, who received 66 positive votes.

They are the first judges appointed in Alberto Fernández’s administration, after he withdrew the documents of some 150 candidates for judges, prosecutors and defenders sent by former president Mauricio Macri.

Fernández reviewed the shortlists and chose judges supported by Cristina Kirchner such as Ramos Padilla and Boico.

Among the candidates who received endorsement from the Senate are also Ariel Fognini, Alejandro Pastorino, Mariana Kanefsck, Andrea Imatz and Ramiro Guiraldes for para the national courts in civil matters numbers 97, 29, 4, 6 and 90 of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

The Executive Power also proposed the promotions of Nicolás Ossola, Verónica Vieito and Pedro Pugliese as official public defenders of the General Defender of the Nation, the federal court of Mercedes and the Public Defender of the Victim of Neuquén, respectively.

They integrate the approved payroll Luis Imas, as Chamber Judge of the Oral Court in Economic Criminal Matters of the CABA; Silvia Mora, as Chamber Judge of the Oral Criminal and Correctional Court 10 of CABA and Mario Leal as a member of the Federal Court of Appeals of Tucumán.

The following also received the endorsement of the Senate: Ernesto Sebastián and Sebastian Foglia, as judges of the Bahía Blanca Chamber; and Jorge Montoya as federal judge of San Ramón de la Nueva Orán, in Salta.