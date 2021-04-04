Amman (agencies)

The head of the Jordanian Senate, Faisal Al-Fayez, affirmed yesterday, “Standing behind King Abdullah II, supporting, supporting and blessing every effort he makes in order to preserve the security and stability of the homeland, and confront firmly and forcefully, every hand trembling its traitors seeking to tamper with our security and stability, and trying to undermine Our country and our Hashemite leadership ».

The Jordanian News Agency (Petra) quoted Al-Fayez as saying, during a special session of the National Assembly on the occasion of the state’s centenary: “Jordan will not gain from it the arrows of hatred, and it will remain a symbol of security and stability, a beacon for freedom and justice, and a haven for the free and the vulnerable, as our leaders wanted it, the descendants of the House of Prophethood, the owners of legitimacy Religious and historical ».

Al-Fayez affirmed loyalty to the Hashemite leadership and pride in our king, who is leading the nation’s march towards the peripheries and strives with every effort for the elevation of Jordan and a decent free life for our people, and for the establishment of comprehensive peace in the region, so that its people can enjoy freedom and security.

He said: “I dealt with His Majesty the King since he assumed his constitutional powers, and found him a mountain, dear, courageous, courageous, compassionate, and affectionate for his small and large family. As for some of them to sneak under the cover of darkness and work to exploit the need of Jordanians, in these difficult conditions that everyone suffers from. At the level of the country, the region and the world, is this one of the attributes of manhood, and is it in such meetings that loyalty to His Majesty the beloved King appears.