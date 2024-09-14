Ciudad Juarez.- The traditional Seminary Fair will take place on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September, as well as the 10 and 3 kilometre races.

The event will feature Mexican snacks, rides, musical groups, as well as masses and confessions on both days, it was reported.

Priest Arturo Veleta announced that this kermesse has been held every year for the past 19 years, as it is an activity that seeks to raise funds to support the institution where future priests are being trained.

For his part, seminarian Alonso Martínez explained that there will be Mexican snacks such as enchiladas, burritos, gorditas and grilled meat, among other foods that can be enjoyed on those days.

He said that he will be attending the parish of Ciudad Ahumada to support them with the traditional quesadillas and burritos that are made in that town.

Seminarian Christian García reported that the play ‘The Wizard of Oz’ will be presented on both days at 6:00 p.m.

“On Saturday, to close the first day of the kermesse, there will be the northern group Clave Delta, the group Versátil Coctel, and Sonora Escándalo, while on Sunday it will start with the mariachi Alma de México, Gran Sonora, the group Versátil Status and for the closing there will be Los Silvers, at no cost,” he highlighted.

Likewise, seminarian David Cordero announced that the 10 and 3 kilometer race will be held on Sunday, which will start at 7:00 in the morning with the warm-up for the runners, to leave at 7:30, where an attendance of around 300 people is expected.

Those who wish to participate in the race must pay a donation of 300 pesos and will receive a kit that includes a shirt, a medal and the number.

“They can run with their pets, as it will be pet friendly, there is no cost, just notify the day of registration that they will run with their pets,” he said.

He also said that confessions and masses will be offered at the event by 12 priests.

On Saturday the 28th the event will be from 12 noon to 10 pm, and on Sunday from 7:30 am to 11 pm. The Seminar is located on Pedro Rosales de León and Instituto México street.

[email protected]